If anything differentiates Apple from other companies, it is because it has its own way of understanding technology, and that philosophy is transmitted to the way its employees work, in an environment of extreme personal dedication and, above all, a lot of secrecy.

It is a peculiarity that has remained in the company’s DNA since the time of Steve Jobs, who required his employees to push their capabilities to limits that not even they themselves imagined. His character earned Steve Jobs the fame of a millionaire and intractable boss due to his outbursts of fury that could end up with the fired employee.

However, thanks to that constant search for perfection Even the smallest detail made many other employees of the company learn important life and improvement lessons.

Justin Santamaria was one of these employees who, spurred by Steve Jobs’ demands, ended up learning some of the tricks he has applied during the more than 10 years he worked at Apple. Santamaría was part of the team that developed FaceTime, iMessage and CarPlay. Working under the supervision of Steve Jobs on these developments, he learned three vital lessons from the founder of Apple that have accompanied him throughout his career.

Rome was not built in a day. You have to persevere

One of the traits that characterized Steve Jobs is his absolute obsession with excellence. It wasn’t enough for something to simply work. It had to be the best version possible. That meant repeating it over and over again with slight variations, it was simply done until the perfect formula was found “until we were five years ahead of the rest” as he stated during the presentation of the first iPhone.

Steve Jobs demonstrated his perseverance to achieve perfection with the case design of the first Macintosh, forcing Terry Oyama and Jerry Manock to modify again and again every curve, every angle and every inclination of the prototypes until he achieved exactly the aesthetics he was looking for. . The engineering team itself claimed to find no differences between the casing that was finally put into production and the 15 previous prototypes.

As if polishing a diamond, Steve Jobs demanded that even the smallest detail be perfect. It didn’t matter how long it took to get there. Santamaría told CNBC that, in his first week at Apple, Steve Jobs was preparing the presentation of iChat and, driven by the enthusiasm for the new messaging application, he exclaimed: “I’m going to make the crowd shit their pants.”

I didn’t fail, I found 999 ways not to make a light bulb

This phrase, attributed to Edison, serves as a perfect example of one of the maxims that Justin Santamaría learned working with Steve Jobs.

When the Apple team was designing the first smartphone, they were treading uncharted territory. Jobs accepted mistakes as part of the creation processand he encouraged his employees to learn from them and transform them into a useful way to get a little closer to the result they were really looking for.

The excellence of a product does not start from a perfect idea, it has to be molded little by little. As Picasso said, “if the muses arrive, let them catch you working.”

As the former Apple employee points out, “Jobs expected things to go wrong. But he also understood that making mistakes was often worth the reward of learning. In fact, preparing for failure is essential to not lose perspective.”

Don’t let the tree stop you from seeing the forest

When Apple introduced the first iPhone in 2007, it changed the paradigm of mobile telephony forever and one of the keys to that success was to eliminate the physical keyboard that all phones had to date to make more space for the multi-touch screen.

This change in the way of using the mobile phone opened a whole universe of use possibilities for the mobile screen, allowing the creation of a more organic user experience in which you only had to touch the elements on the screen.

Santamaría said in his interview that overcoming that obstacle was not easy. The iPhone design team had to face a widely accepted and consolidated element in mobile phones such as the physical keyboard, and learn to see the opportunities it offered. “The original iPhone changed the world forever in 2007, with its multi-touch display and digital keyboard as highlights. The decision to remove the mechanical keyboard was a smart industrial design solution. It allowed the iPhone to have more screen real estate for other creative functions”.

Jobs had to discuss with the development team the reasons why they should not settle for a physical keyboard. “If it works for BlackBerry, why not for us,” they responded.

One of the development team’s biggest fears was that the mobile phone would make involuntary calls or accidentally start playing a file. Facing this challenge led engineers to develop one of the most characteristic gestures of the iPhone: slide to unlock and achieve the best possible screen in just six months.

