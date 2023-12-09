We are going to end 2023 with a good batch of AAA offers for PlayStation, something that Sony always fits into the PS Store. We leave you with 9 games at an all-time low price and with discounts of 90% onwards.

Sony Take out the artillery on PS4 and PS5 before the end of 2023, what better way to start 2024 in PlayStation that with some good offers with up to 90% in digital? And if it is expanded thanks to PS Plus even better…

Christmas is meant to be spent playing games or watching movies/series with those we love most, but a lot of time is wasted navigating between platforms and that can get tiring.

Therefore, we are going to make the last compilations of the year in terms of promotions through the PlayStation Store. And we threw the house out the window with 9 AAA PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on sale at their all-time low price and with at least 90% off.

And to celebrate all this, here are a multitude of different genres: platforms, action, RPG, driving, shooter, adventure, strategy and much more that is intrinsic to each one.

And we are going to start with three games at the same time, one compilation of a well-known trilogy who knew how to start and close a circle of space adventures that left a mark on many hearts.

9 AAA PS4 and PS5 games on offer at their all-time low price

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Mass Effect Legendary Edition es la definitive edition of the popular Mass Effect saga developed by Bioware and published by Electronic Arts. This new edition includes Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 being the first of these 9 AAA PS4 and PS5 on offer at a historic low price.

It has all its DLC and a facelift with updated textures, shadows and shading, being the best asset to enter the saga or relive it from the beginning. It is now 90% off and costs €6.99 on the PS Store.

Análisis de Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Batman Arkham Knight

Batman Arkham Knight is one of the best Batman games, a continuation after Arkham Asylum and Arkham City (in addition to the unfairly maligned Arkham Origins) and another of these 9 AAA PS4 and PS5 on offer at a historic low price.

The bat's adventure begins in an atypical and very exciting way, in a Gotham City surrounded by enemies and with a enigmatic Arkham Knight threatening Batman. With a 80% discountyour offer leaves the rocksteady game a 3,99 € en PS Store.

Batman Arkham Knight Analysis

Prey

Prey was the new Arkane game as a reboot of the original published on Xbox 360 and PC, now aboard the Talos I. On the space station in orbit around the Moon in the year 2032, you are the key subject of an experiment that hopes to change humanity forever…

The space station has been invaded by hostile aliens who want to hunt you down. As you investigate the dark secrets of Talos I and your past, you will have to survive the station with the tools… The rest is under its 90% discount and €2.99 on the PS Store.

Prey Analysis, by Arkane

Middle Earth Shadow of Mordor GOTY

Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor with his Game of the Year Edition is another of the 9 AAA PS4 and PS5 on offer at a historic low priceIt is role-playing game by Monolith Productions starts when Sauron returns to Mordor…

Their Black Captains brutally execute the Black Gate Scouts and you, Tailon, as a scout with a murdered family, are brought back to life by the spirit of vengeance to destroy those who took everything from you; He discovers the rest for €5.99 on the PS Store thanks to his 90% discount.

Analysis of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Need For Speed Heat – Deluxe Edition

Need For Speed Heat is another of the 9 AAA of PS4 and PS5 historic low pricehe Ghost Games game It came with a different bet that resonated well with fans by returning to the classic roots and adding realism to the cars.

Don't stop during the day and risk everything at night in a driving experience that pits you against the city's corrupt police force as you try to reach the elite of street racing, now with a 95% discount and only €3.99 on PS Store.

Análisis de Need For Speed Heat

Star Wars Squadrons

Star Wars: Squadrons It is for every fan of the George Lucas sagaespecially for those who have wanted to pilot a Rebel Alliance X Wing o one TIE fighter of the Galactic Empire. But the best is yet to come, for the EA Motive game is cheaper than ever.

Its supreme asset is multiplayer, but it also has single-player missions in a war plot reminiscent of the original trilogy. Therefore, thanks to its 95% offer and its €1.99 on the PS Store, it doesn't matter what experience you are looking for.

Análisis de Star Wars: Squadrons

Grid Legends

Grid Legends it's a Codemasters game to return to the GRID saga, one of the most varied motor competitions on the planet. Play and compete aboard high-performance cars, trucks or prototypes in this another AAA on offer at a minimum price.

This new installment has a story mode with well-known actors and the latest advances in audiovisual production, such as the filming at Stagecraft, the same technology that has been used in The Mandalorian; Its 90% offer leaves it at €6.99 on the PS Store.

Grid Legends Analysis

Xcom 2

Xcom 2 Is played in PS4 and PS5 with better graphics With advances in anti-aliasing and visual effects, the Firaxis game turn-based strategy and the sequel to XCOM: Enemy Unknown is another of the 9 AAA PS4 and PS5 on offer at a historic low price.

Two decades after the first, the aliens dominate the Earth and build shining cities that promise a bright future for humanity while hiding sinister plans and eliminating all opponents of their new order. Discover the rest thanks to its 95% sale and €2.49 on the PS Store.

XCOM 2 Analysis

Battlefield V

Battlefield V is the best experience ever shooter by SHE SAYSthrow yourself headlong into the tight fights battles of world war 2 in another of 9 AAA PS4 and PS5 on offer at a historic low price.

Enjoy all-out multiplayer and Coordinated Weapons co-op with your patrol, or take on the War Stories campaign. Fight in epic, totally unexpected locations all over the world on a 90% discount and for €3.99 on the PS Store.

Analysis of Battlefield V

Bonus: Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 is the sequel to Psychonauts developed and edited by Double Finean action and adventure game puts us in the shoes of Razputin “Raz” Aquato, an expert acrobat as well as a powerful psychic.

Despite his young age, he has managed to fulfill his dream of being part of the Psychonauts, the largest international organization of psychic espionage. He discovers the rest thanks to its 80% offer and its €11.99 on the PS Store.

Analysis of Psychonauts 2

And with this last game as a bonus, we conclude the round of offers. These have been some of the recommendations at a lower price that you can find on the PlayStation Store.

For our part, we have already left 9 triple A PS4 and PS5 games on offer at their lowest historical price and with discounts of at least 90%now it's your turn to do the rest.