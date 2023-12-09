Suara.com – In just a matter of days, Christians will celebrate Christmas in 2023. The excitement and joy of welcoming Christmas can be felt in every home of the celebrity family who celebrates it.

There are many ways that artists can celebrate Christmas which will fall on December 25 tomorrow. Starting from photo shoots, decorating the Christmas tree, Christmas dinner, to going abroad to gather with family.

Below are several portraits of the artist's family welcoming Christmas 2023 which show warmth and joy.

1. Randy Pangalila

Portrait of an Artist's Family Celebrating Christmas 2023. (Instagram/randypunk)

Since November, Randy Pangalila and his family have been preparing for Christmas 2023. Randy invited his wife and two children to do a photo shoot together. Judging from the start of Randy and his family welcoming Christmas, it's clear how enthusiastic they are?

2. Gisella Anastasia

Portrait of an Artist's Family Celebrating Christmas 2023. (Instagram/gritteagathaa)

Together with Gempi, Gisella Anastasia welcomed Christmas with a Christmas Dinner at a restaurant. Interestingly, the dinner was attended by a number of other artists including Gritte Agatha. Apart from dinner, they also exchanged gifts, it was really exciting!

3. Jennifer Bachdim

Portrait of an Artist's Family Celebrating Christmas 2023. (Instagram/jenniferbachdim)

To celebrate Christmas, model and influencer Jennifer Bachdim and her four children chose to have dinner together. Irfan Bachdim's wife shared happy and exciting moments with her four children via Instagram.

4. Sandra Dewi

Portrait of an Artist's Family Welcoming Christmas 2023. (Instagram/sandradewi88)

Every Christmas, Sandra Dewi never misses a moment to prepare the Christmas tree. This year he even got a special Christmas tree from America. The Christmas tree decoration at Sandra Dewi's house is always looked forward to every year. This time, Sandra's friends also enjoyed the beauty of the typical Christmas decorations in her house, such as Yuanita and VJ Daniel.

5. Asmirandah

Portrait of an Artist's Family Welcoming Christmas 2023. (Instagram/asmirandah89)

Asmirandah and Jonas Rivanno chose the photoshoot as a way to welcome Christmas. Andah and her husband and daughter looked stunning at the photo shoot. The three of them chose outfits with typical Christmas nuances in red.

6. Jessica Mila

Portrait of an Artist's Family Celebrating Christmas 2023. (Instagram/jscmila)

Christmas 2023 will be very special because Jessica Mila celebrates it with her husband. Jessica Mila feels extraordinary happiness because she can welcome Christmas with her extended family. Moreover, now she is pregnant with her first child.

7. Nadine Chandrawinata

Portrait of an Artist's Family Celebrating Christmas 2023. (Instagram/nadinelist)

Known as a couple who loves the environment, Nadine Chandrawinata and Dimas Anggara chose to plant a Christmas tree in front of the house. Instead of using a synthetic tree, Nadine and Dimas decided to decorate a real tree that was planted shortly before their second child was born.

8. Nana Mirdad

Portrait of an Artist's Family Celebrating Christmas 2023. (Instagram/nanamirdad_)

Decorating a Christmas tree at home is also Nana Mirdad and Andrew White's choice to welcome Christmas which is only two days away. The couple, who have been away from acting for a long time, looked very enthusiastic and happy when putting up all the Christmas knick-knacks.

9. Donna Agnesia

Portrait of an Artist's Family Celebrating Christmas 2023. (Instagram/dagnesia)

A few days before Christmas celebrations, Donna Agnesia, Darius and her youngest daughter flew to Zurich. The goal, of course, is to be able to get together with their two sons. As is known, Lio and Diego are currently studying there.

Christmas celebrations are always synonymous with joy and excitement. Seeing the enthusiasm of the artists, I can't wait for Christmas to arrive!

Contributor: Safitri Yulikhah