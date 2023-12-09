loading…

The Israeli army was the target of attacks by the Al-Qassam Brigades. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, continues to carry out various deadly attacks on various areas of Israel. One of its main goals is to paralyze the Israeli army.

Hamas’ military wing said in a series of messages on Telegram that it struck 9 targets. This shows Hamas’ success in fighting against Israel.

The following are 9 attack targets for the Al-Qassam Brigades which were able to paralyze the Israeli army.

1. Three Israeli military vehicles in eastern Gaza with Yasin 105 anti-tank weapons.

2. City of Ashkelon (Asqalan) in Israel.

Hamas claimed the attack on the Ashkelon region “in retaliation for the massacre of Palestinian civilians”.

3. Israeli tanks storming eastern Beit Lahia with Yasin 105 anti-tank weapons.

4. The coastal city of Tel Aviv in Israel.

According to Al Jazeera, a video posted on social media shows a series of missiles launched from Gaza being intercepted in the skies above Tel Aviv.

The sound of an explosion was also heard in the area.

Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket launch, saying the attack was in response to the killing of civilians by Israeli forces.

5. The cities of Sderot and Netviot in Israel.

6. Mobilization of Israeli troops south of Gaza City with mortars.

When the Israeli army began to move into southern Gaza, Hamas began a deadly reception. This worsened the condition of the Israeli army.

7. An Israeli tank in the al-Faluja area with a Yasin 105 anti-tank gun, killed one soldier and wounded another.

8. Israeli soldiers with IEDs and machine gun fire in al-Faluja.

9. An Israeli tank and Israeli soldiers are stationed in a building in Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip.

(ahm)