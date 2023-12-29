loading…

Israeli military vehicles destroyed by Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip. Qassam military photo/media

GAZA – On the 83rd day of Israel's war in Gaza, Al-Qassam Brigades military spokesman Abu Ubaidah announced the destruction of 825 Zionist military vehicles since the start of the war.

Below are brief statements delivered by the two main Palestinian Resistance groups in Gaza, the Hamas Al-Qassam Brigades and the Islamic Jihad Al-Quds Brigades.

In this just-released video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting enemy soldiers and destroying their incursive vehicles east of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/xYAz18W1ah — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 28, 2023

The statements were collected from the group's Telegram channel.

The Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist bulldozer with Al-Yassin 105 bullets at the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

“The Al-Qassam Brigades targeted 7 Zionist vehicles with Al-Yassin 105 bullets and Shuath explosive devices in the Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj areas of Gaza City,” explained the Al-Qassam Brigades.

The group also destroyed a Zionist military vehicle with Al-Yassin 105 bullets east of Al-Bureij Camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist tank with a Shuath explosive device east of Al-Bureij Camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Not only that, the Al-Qassam Brigades attacked a Zionist Merkava tank with Al-Yassin 105 bullets southeast of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.