In the times we live in, privacy has become an invaluable treasure. The use of laptops, such as MacBooks, has provided incredible freedom of movement, but has also posed significant challenges in keeping all personal data safe when we are in public places.

The recommendations that you will be able to read in this article are aimed at helping you with the most powerful weapon that human beings have, which is knowledge, carried out, in this case, towards safeguarding your privacy while using your MacBook in environments where prying eyes and insecure networks should be your biggest concern.

If you continue reading you will see how all the tips and recommendations are oriented towards the same path, which is none other than helping you protect your MacBook when you are not in the safety of your home or office.

As you read these recommendations to keep your privacy intact, you will find a balance between the portability of your MacBook and the security of the data that you consider to be essential to you.

MacBook Privacy:

Always use a password for greater privacy on MacBook

Some people don’t think they need passwords on their devices.

This may be fine if it is a computer that never leaves the house, but when the computer arrives in public places, it is advisable to add a password, something that provides a lot of privacy on your MacBook.

You can create a password at System Settings > Touch ID & Password.

Then you select Establish in the Password section and type a new password that is difficult to guess. Never put obvious personal data in your password (date of birth, age, etc.).

If having a password and having to enter it every time you log into your computer seems tedious, you can always activate Touch ID on your MacBook.

Use a privacy screen

It may be the case that you don’t want someone next to you or behind you to be able to see what you are doing on your MacBook.

You have the possibility of lower the brightness everything you can to make it very difficult for them to be able to look at the screen in those situations, pressing F1 on your keyboard or using the slider on touch bar.

You can also buy a privacy screen protector. With this type of accessory you can see normally, but anyone who is not completely straight to the screen will not be able to read anything at all.

Have an antivirus and VPN for your privacy on Mac

Another possibility you have to have greater MacBook privacy when going to a public place is to add a VPN and a antivirus.

The VPN is responsible for masking your IP address by encrypting Internet traffic, while an antivirus will proactively stop malware.

The good news is that you don’t have to spend money to get this type of software, since you can have free antivirus and VPN for macOS.

Disable automatic WiFi connections

It’s not a good idea to allow your MacBook to automatically connect to available WiFi networks when there are no known ones within reach, because you could join one that is dangerous.

To solve this fact you must go to System Settings > WiFi and activate Ask to join networks.

This will prompt you with a notification alert when your computer wants to join an unknown network.

Unless you need it, Bluetooth is best turned off

Bluetooth can be a big security risk, especially if you have the MacBook’s as discoverable.

Normally, the MacBook has Bluetooth activated to be able to use AirDrop or to connect AirPods, for example.

So that it is not permanently connected you must go to the Control center (the toggle icons in the upper right corner of the menu bar), do clic en Bluetooth y disable it.

Lock a Mac that is idle

Being in a public place, it may be the case that you leave your MacBook unattended at some point, even if you haven’t really realized it.

That’s why you should set your MacBook to lock once you’re not using it. This is a plus in Mac privacy.

Click the Apple menu in the menu bar and choose System configuration in the dropdown. Choose Lock screen in the sidebar. Set options Start screen saver when idle y Turn off screen on battery when idle in 1 minute. Activate the option Require password after screen saver starts or the screen turns off Immediately. With this setting, your MacBook will lock one minute after it is left unattended.

Use FileVault encryption for more Mac privacy

One of the advantages of using a password on Mac is that you can add FileVault.

FileVault is the Apple encryption technology for macOS that encrypts all the data on your hard drive the moment you lock your Mac, and decrypts everything on the fly right after you unlock it.

This system is very good if you are in a public place, since you are often exposed to people who could try to access your MacBook over the network, which is less secure since it is for everyone.

With FileVault, criminals can’t access the files on your Mac through hacking software or hardware.

If you want to enable it, go to System Settings > Privacy and Security. Then scroll down and click Activar FileVault.

Don’t forget to update macOS

You must be clear that if you use your computer on a public network, you should update it whenever you can, since Apple constantly implements security patches for macOS, and hackers, if you do not have the software up to date, could take advantage of an old security hole. .

It is best to activate automatic updates by going to System Settings > General > Software Update. Click Information, next to Automatic Updates and activate everything.

By applying these recommendations and adopting solid security practices, you are the one taking control of what may happen when using your laptop in public places.

MacBook Privacy becomes a powerful tool for safeguarding everything that is important to you, even in places where it would otherwise be more than likely that there would be many strangers waiting to collect your personal information.