GAZA – After weeks of continuous bombing that killed more than 15,000 Palestinians, Israel in recent weeks prioritized an urban war to clear northern Gaza, including the siege of Gaza City and the forced transfer of residents to the south.

But a key part of Israel’s goal of ‘destroying’ Hamas will likely depend on dismantling the complex network of tunnels built by the group over the years.

Here are 8 strengths of Hamas tunnels

1. Has Defensive and Offensive Goals



According to The New Arab, nicknamed the ‘Gaza Metro’, this tunnel was built in the 1980s when it was used to smuggle goods under the newly divided city of Rafah. However, it became more important and advanced after the Israeli blockade tightened in 2007.

Originally used for smuggling to bypass blockades and facilitate the import of a wide variety of goods such as electronics, building materials, fuel, and weapons, these tunnels have developed into a complex network with defensive and offensive military purposes.

Estimated to stretch more than 500 km and reach a depth of 50-80 meters, according to experts, the tunnels contained living quarters, and supply depots, as well as providing security and mobility for the fighters.

2. Proven Effective in Many Wars



The tunnels played a key role in the 2014 war, with Israel claiming to have destroyed some 32 tunnels, just a fraction of the estimated 1,300 tunnels. Israel responded to the war with various countermeasures, including building a $1 billion security barrier with detection systems and underground walls.

In the current war, Al-Shifa hospital, the largest in the coastal region, has recently been at the center of Israel’s efforts to target tunnel infrastructure, although Israel has failed to show evidence of the existence of a Hamas command and control center beneath the medical facility. as depicted in a video in late October.

The destruction and closure of this network of tunnels is considered essential by Israel in establishing full control over Gaza and ensuring the release of hostages.

3. Ambush the Israeli Army Quickly



The tunnels have so far been useful for Hamas in ambushing Israeli forces during their advance on Gaza, as evidenced by videos released by the group, while also allowing for rapid movement in underground positions.