loading…

The Gaza tunnel is the most important thing in Hamas’ war strategy that Israel cannot penetrate. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Six weeks after the ground invasion of the Gaza Strip began, Israeli and Hamas forces may have changed the way they fight. They used the weeklong ceasefire to reassess performance and adapt their approach to battlefield conditions and enemy actions.

The important prediction made by all the experts that the person seems to be wrong – or has not yet come to pass – is the underground massacre that is expected to occur. There hasn’t been much fighting in the tunnels, and one has to wonder if the enemy will want to go into the tunnels.

8 Reasons the Gaza Tunnel is the Most Difficult Battlefield for Israel to Penetrate

1. Israel is careful because many of its soldiers died in the tunnel war



Photo/Reuters

Alarmed by the length, spread and sophistication of the Hamas tunnels, the Israeli army treads cautiously. Urban areas were bombed heavily from the air from the start of the war on October 7, and only stopped when Israeli ground troops were about to enter.

Before the ceasefire at the end of November, Israel managed to surround Gaza City. Many Palestinians fled south, heeding Israeli evacuation orders or simply fleeing to save their lives.

After the Gaza City perimeter was captured, Israeli sources divulged that some field commanders felt the cost of troops and equipment was lower than expected with 104 fighting casualties so far.

“But the high command chose a cautious approach, avoiding the most densely populated and densely populated areas: parts of the old city center and the Jabalia refugee camp,” said Zoran Kusovac, an Israeli military expert, reported by Al Jazeera.

2. Choose to attack Khan Younis



Photo/Reuters

Apparently satisfied with what it had done in Gaza City, the Israeli command decided to repeat the strategy in the south, where they had now almost completely surrounded Khan Younis.

“It is impossible to determine whether the large number of civilian casualties and destruction of Palestinian infrastructure was collateral damage or part of the battle plan. This will probably be debated for years, and there may never be a single answer,” explained Kusovac.

3. Hamas Always Launches Sudden Attacks from the Tunnels



Photo/Reuters

On the ground, Hamas fought as expected: surprise attacks on Israeli troops using mostly shoulder-launched anti-tank weapons.