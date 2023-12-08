loading…

The border between North Korea and South Korea is known to be the most terrifying in Asia. Photo/Reuters

JAKARTA – Borders between countries are often much more complicated than lines on a map. There are long borders, countries that border many other countries, countries that only border one other country, there are even two countries that are doubly landlocked.

8 Most Terrifying Country Borders in Asia

1. Iraq and Iran

According to Word Atlas, one of the most dangerous borders in the world is located between Iraq and Iran, precisely from the Shatt-al-Arab river to the Turkish border. Even though the boundaries of the region have been defined for hundreds of years, disputes over the region (especially regarding the use of the river) still continue.

In 1980, Iraq accused Iran of illegally occupying Iraqi territory and launching missiles. Eight years and 1 million lives later, the two countries signed a UN peace resolution. This did not stop the fighting, however, and cross-border attacks continued.

2. Pakistan and Afghanistan

The border between Pakistan and Afghanistan is called the Durand Line and stretches for 1,510 miles. Disputes here have been going on for years and more recently, the border was contested by the Taliban and then by the Afghan president in 2001.

In 2003, military forces from both sides were involved in an armed conflict there and 4 years later, Pakistan began building. fence line as a means to prevent Taliban militants from crossing.

The danger here is a lack of government control as people on all sides carry weapons, and on these sites there is illegal smuggling, murder, and kidnapping. Recently, the main highway connecting the two countries was closed due to a dispute over a gate built by Pakistan. The dispute ended in cross-border shooting which left 3 people dead and 24 people injured.

3. China and North Korea

China and North Korea are separated by two rivers, the Tumen and Yalu, and the Paektu mountains. The border here has poor security and receives many people fleeing North Korea.

Over the past decade, both countries have begun building fences and walls. Since the beginning of Kim Jong-Il's regime and the increase in North Korean immigrants in China, territorial disputes have been a concern. There were also reports of North Korean soldiers crossing the border to steal food and money when lower-level officers received small food rations.

In April 2016, China deployed around 2,000 troops to the border after reports that Pyongyang was planning a nuclear test. China has confirmed that 3 Chinese nationals were killed along the border, investigation is still pending.

4. Yemen and Saudi Arabia

The 1,100-mile border between Yemen and Saudi Arabia has seen extremely high levels of violence. The two countries have experienced violent conflict for the past 65 years.

Saudi Arabia experienced an increase in arms smuggling, Al Qaeda terrorists, and economic refugees (from Ethiopia, Yemen, and Somalia) which prompted the government to build a wall. Yemen opposes the barrier, stating that it violates the grazing rights of shepherds.

The two countries have officially been at war since March 2015. An estimated 6,000 civilians and soldiers have died since the start of the war. In one day alone, 15 missiles and 130 mortars were launched at Saudi Arabia.

5. Bangladesh and India

Bangladesh and India share a 2,545-mile border, one of the longest borders in the world. The borders are complex and consist of confusing enclaves, sometimes with Indian land surrounded by Bangladeshi territory within Indian territory!

This is a common route for smuggled goods from India to Bangladesh and undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh to India. Due to high levels of immigration, the Indian Border Security Force has strict policies. Although sometimes, “illegal crossings” are caused by complicated border lines and are an attempt to reach the separate territory of Bangladesh. This policy of killing in place has caused more than 1,000 deaths between 2000 and 2010.

6. Israel and Syria

The border dispute between Israel and Syria has been going on for years. In the early 1920s, Britain drew borders giving the Syrian side to France. Then again later enter the Golan Heights. It is this area that has been fiercely contested for nearly 100 years.

The two countries have fought several wars to control various areas of land. Currently, the border became a live combat zone with bullets flying from both sides. Violence has increased sharply since the Syrian Civil War began.

7. India and Pakistan

The 1,800-mile India-Pakistan border is heavily guarded and extremely dangerous. This area is so heavily guarded that it is the only border visible from space due to high voltage searchlights on the Indian side.

Since the 1947 partition that left hundreds of thousands dead, the countries have fought 3 other wars and spent at least 25 years debating claims to Kashmir province as well as mountain glaciers. The number of victims has exceeded 50,000 lives.

8. South Korea and North Korea

The Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) is a 160-mile-long border between North and South Korea. This area is heavily guarded by troops on both sides and is equipped with barbed wire and active land mines. The end of the Korean War did not end hostilities between the two countries, they had been at war for more than 60 years and did not recognize each other's sovereign status.

Hundreds of people died in this tense situation, including American citizens. Tensions are so great that the DMZ was created as a kind of buffer zone to maintain a safe distance between the countries and their respective military forces. Anyone who tries to cross the line will be shot.

(ahm)