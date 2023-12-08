loading…

A container ship crosses the Gulf of Suez towards the Red Sea before entering the Suez Canal, in Al-Ain al-Sokhna, Suez, Egypt, July 30, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

SANAA – The Red Sea is a shallow sea that connects the Indian Ocean with the Gulf of Aden in the Arabian Ocean.

Not only that, the Red Sea is the border line for a number of countries that cross the Middle East and East Africa.

The existence of the Red Sea not only affects the marine ecosystem but also creates the foundation for a number of countries that border it.

The following countries share a coastline with the Red Sea:

1. Egypt: Maintaining Strategic Routes

Egypt owns most of the Red Sea coast to the north, including important port cities such as Suez.

Famous for the Suez Canal, Egypt plays an important role in world trade by connecting the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, shortening travel between Europe and Asia.

2. Yemen: Strategic Position in Bab el Mandeb

Yemen is located at the southern tip of the Red Sea and has control over the Bab el Mandeb Strait, a strategic waterway connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

The strait is important for global shipping and oil trade.

Currently, Yemen is blocking ships linked to Israel if the colonial regime does not stop the genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

3. Saud Arabia: Long Red Sea Coast

Saudi Arabia owns most of the Red Sea coast to the east and north. Port cities such as Jeddah and Yanbu are major logistics and trade centers.