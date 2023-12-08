Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

8-Colors Star Guardians + – January 11, 2024

Alien monsters have invaded Earth! It's up to the Star Guardians, a dysfunctional group of heroines, to protect the planet and clumsily save the world (once again)! Fight evil in pixelated style in this turn-based game where you choose your boss's path and created with only 8 colors!

And the visual novel TO THE TOP: Ato no Ijin-tachi will be released in spring 2024 on Nintendo Switch. And the visual novels Muv-Luv and Muv-Luv Alternative will be released on March 28, 2024.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop?

