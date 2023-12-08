loading…

China's military has many weaknesses in the Indian Ocean. Photo/Reuters

BEIJING – Every day, nearly 60 huge, fully-loaded crude oil carriers sail between the Persian Gulf and Chinese ports, carrying about half of the oil that powers the world's second-largest economy.

When the ships enter the South China Sea, they ply waters increasingly controlled by China's expanding military, from missile batteries and airfields at Chinese bases on disputed islands to stealthy Type 055 destroyers.

But as it crossed the Indian Ocean, joining other tankers headed to China from Africa and Brazil, it had no protection in a naval theater dominated by the US

Dozens of military attachés and scholars say the vulnerabilities are now being scrutinized as Western military and academic strategists quietly put together scenarios about how conflict with China over Taiwan, or other regions in East Asia, could develop or escalate.

8 China's Weaknesses in the Indian Ocean that Could Become a Threat in the Taiwan War

1. No Air Force Support for Chinese Ships



Photo/Reuters

“In the event of a major war, Chinese oil tankers in the Indian Ocean would be very vulnerable,” said David Brewster, a security expert at the Australian National University, as reported by Reuters.

“Chinese naval ships will be stuck in the Indian Ocean and … they will have little or no air support, as there are no bases or facilities of their own that (China) can rely on.”

Four envoys and eight analysts familiar with discussions in Western and Asian countries, some of whom spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive topics, said this long-standing weakness gives China's adversaries greater options, especially in a conflict prolonged, as happened in Russia.

2. Threatened with Blockade



Photo/Reuters

According to Rueters, these scenarios range from harassment and interdiction operations against Chinese ships that could divert Chinese naval vessels to the region, to blockades and beyond.

In a full-scale war, the tankers – capable of carrying 2 million barrels of oil – would be prizes to be sunk or captured, mirroring naval actions of the past century in which combatants targeted their enemies' economic resources, three analysts said.

These options could be used to deter China from launching action, or then increase the costs of an invasion of Taiwan.