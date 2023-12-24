80% of fathers and mothers play video games with their children, a figure that has doubled in recent years. But more than 70% of those surveyed believe that this contributes to developing intelligence and helps improve the educational level; 53% of them consider that they serve to socialize and make friends.

Who plays video game with your mother, father, grandfather, aunt…? A new study that echoes AGE shows that today it is much more common in PCSteam Deck, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and/or Nintendo Switch than you might think.

What's more, 78% of parents consider that Playing video games as a family serves to strengthen the relationship with your children and they may even be recommending it to other families.

The Spanish Video Game Association (AEVI) has presented a study conducted by Sigma Two about the consumption of video games and their enjoyment as a family, something revealing and surprising for many users.

Playing video games is becoming an increasingly familiar activityProof of this is this study that has analyzed these very common behaviors among families.

Los family habits and educational and social benefits of video games show that 80% of fathers and mothers affirm that they usually play with their children and a 65% do it several times a month.

This data demonstrates the advancement of the video game as a family socialization activitygiven that In 2015, only 36.2% of parents played video games with their children. In addition, playing together serves to strengthen family ties.

78% of homes where parents or older siblings play with minors claim that their relationship is closer. It's all advantages, right?

The study also shows that the Parents who play video games with their children are the most responsible When it comes to taking care of the content that minors access, they are more attentive to it.

And 80% of them consult the information labels (PEGI) that indicate the video game features before making a purchase and it is they themselves who decide which video games their children will play in 62.5%.

The research data reflects that The vast majority of players (80%) know that video games and consoles have parental control mechanisms to ensure that minors only access content that is adapted to their ages; but only 39.5% use them.

This data amounts to 67% in the case of players with minors at homewhich indicates that the majority are involved in using the measures that video game and device developers make available to them to create a safe gaming environment.

In this sense, AEVI makes its The Good Gamer initiative available to society, where the responsible use of video games is promoted and their positive values ​​are transmitted.

“From the industry we are making an effort to open avenues of collaboration with public institutions and reach citizens. At AEVI we are available to all organizations that wish to work in this regard to transfer the experience and initiatives of the sector,” he explains, Jose Maria Moreno as director general of AEVI.

Another highlight is the playing time, The study reveals that 55% of players play a maximum of one hour every time he plays and so only 13% of those surveyed play more than two hours straight.

He video game continues to be an activity practiced mostly individually (56%), but the dynamic is changing.

Among the youngest (under 29) there is the same proportion of those who prefer to play individually and those who prefer multiplayer mode (39%), while 21% are equally interested in both ways of playing.

The more social aspect of video games It was also shown during confinement, where 63.3% of those surveyed felt that they served to connect with other people.

In this sense, a 79% of people affirm that video games were useful to them as a means of evasion and escape during the months where they could not leave home due to the coronavirus.

These identified trends coincide with those collected in the global Power of Play report, by ESA and distributed in Spain by AEVIwhere it is detected that 72% of Spanish players think that video games connect people and 56% have met a friend, spouse or partner through them.

Video games were traditionally understood as entertainment and fun, being the preferred leisure activity of those under 30 years of age (%), but users are increasingly seeing more benefits derived from their use.

In addition to the facilities for socializing, the 74% of people surveyed consider that they serve to develop intelligenceand 70% believe that they help in educational developmentand 48% perceive them as a new form of art and a 31% think it improves their health.

Between the Over 65 years old, 76% consider that video games increase their brain activity and reflexes; This is something already reflected in some other studies.

The survey shows that 46.6% play in the afternoon, being the most common time slot, and that the majority prefer online video games.

65% of players usually play on more than one device and more than 90% prefer to play the Spanish version of video games and 3.6% in English.

Regarding the theme, the Preferred games are strategy (38%), puzzle (37%) and action/adventure (32%), followed by simulation (23%), educational (22%), sports (20%) and platforms (20%)..

It is Sigma Dos study shows that 78% of parents consider that playing video games as a family serves to strengthen the relationship with their childrenwho agrees with it?