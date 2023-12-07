loading…

Israeli tanks are deployed in the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Photo/AP

GAZA – Israel has evacuated nearly 70% of its troops from the northern Gaza Strip, according to a source in the Al-Qassam Brigades, who spoke to Arabic-language channel Al-Jazeera.

The reason behind Israel’s decision to reduce the intensity of its military operations in North Gaza is the steadfastness of the Palestinian Resistance, according to the source.

Israel launched war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, and on October 27 Israel began large-scale ground military operations in the northern region of the Gaza Strip.

In numerous videos documenting mujahideen attacks, the Al-Qassam Brigades demonstrate their ability to attack, with direct attacks on hundreds of Israeli military vehicles, including the much-touted Merkava tank.

Other videos show Israeli soldiers being shot at by Resistance fighters, or blown up with explosive devices that have been carefully planted as death traps.

Fierce fighting in the north also involved, apart from the Al-Qassam Brigades, also the Al-Quds Brigades, the military branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

Although Israel does not count the number of casualties in Gaza, a report issued by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz on November 28, showed that more than 1,000 Israeli soldiers were injured by the Palestinian Resistance, and 202 were in critical condition.

Many Israeli Soldiers Killed

On Sunday alone, the Al-Qassam Brigades revealed that dozens of Israeli soldiers were killed and injured in fighting in north and south Gaza.