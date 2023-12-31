loading…

Israel destroyed 70% of the houses in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel's relentless bombardment of Gaza for nearly three months has destroyed 70 percent of the homes in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

No further details were given but previous reports said more than 200 heritage and archaeological sites were destroyed in Israeli bombings considered the most destructive in modern history.

About 300,000 of the 439,000 homes have been destroyed by Israeli attacks. That was reported by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Analyzing satellite imagery, the report added that the 29,000 bombs dropped in the region targeted residential areas, Byzantine churches, hospitals and shopping centers and all civil infrastructure had been damaged beyond repair.

“The word 'Gaza' will go down in history along with (Germany's) Dresden and other famous cities that have been bombed,” Robert Pape, a political scientist at the University of Chicago who has written about the history of aerial bombing, told the WSJ.

In barely two months, the offensive has done more damage than the destruction of Aleppo in Syria between 2012 and 2016, Mariupol in Ukraine, or, proportionally, the Allied bombing of Germany in World War II. These attacks have killed more civilians than the United States-led coalition did in its three-year campaign against the ISIL (ISIS) group.

Between 1942 and 1945, the Allies attacked 51 cities and towns in Germany, destroying about 40-50 percent of their urban areas, Pape told The Associated Press news agency.

“Gaza is one of the most intense campaigns of civilian punishment in history,” Pape said. “Now they are in the top quartile of the most devastating bombing campaign ever.”

Corey Scher of the CUNY Graduate Center and Jamon Van Den Hoek of Oregon State University told the AP, “Gaza now has a different color than outer space. The texture is different.”

Israel's military campaign in Gaza, experts say, is now also among the deadliest in history, killing more than 21,500 people and wounding 55,000. More than 1,000 children have had their limbs amputated in Israeli attacks since October 7.