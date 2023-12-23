Christmas is just around the corner and, like every year, you are probably looking for the best phrases to congratulate your loved onessince you want to avoid repeating the same old message.

In this special season, we understand that you want to convey your good feelings in a unique way. For this reason, we have prepared a detailed list with original congratulations so that you can send the best Christmas phrases 2023.

It should be noted that the key to elegant congratulations They lie in variety as well as sincerity. We share short phrases, some long, but full of warmth, ideal to send on WhatsApp.

Social networks and, in particular, WhatsApp, have become ideal platforms to share these special moments. So why not make the most of these tools to send original Christmas messages?

Original Christmas greetings in text

Merry christmas! May this night be magical and full of love for you and yours. May the magic of Christmas accompany you throughout the year. I hope you spend this Christmas surrounded by those you love most. Merry christmas! May you have a year full of happiness and joy. The joy that I can see in the streets on Christmas night intoxicates my heart with great emotion. I can feel how beautiful life is when we all love and respect each other. Merry Christmas Eve! Get ready to enjoy Christmas with your loved ones. And enjoy the moment because having a family that loves you is the most special thing. This Christmas, may happiness be your most precious and lasting gift. I wish you as much luck as raindrops, as much love as the sun has rays, and as much happiness as stars in the sky. Merry christmas. I am not Santa Claus, nor do I come with gifts, but I am a message sent to you by someone who loves you very much. Never let a single day pass without expressing your love to your loved ones. Christmas is the best time to remember that the year can be full of happy moments if we do not lose the Christmas spirit. Ho Ho Ho! I am not Santa Claus nor do I come loaded with gifts, but I am a message sent to you by someone who loves you very much. The Christmas spirit is about putting the happiness of others before your own and realizing that you have never known such happiness. Merry christmas! A month of lights, snow and parties. It's time to make peace and tie up loose ends, finish what you started and hope that all your dreams come true. Happy holidays I wish you this Christmas, every day you wake up with the hope that tomorrow will be much better. I wish that the spirit of Christmas carries our souls with all the happiness in the world… no one deserves it more than you. Merry, Merry Christmas, the one that makes us remember the illusions of our childhood, reminds grandfather of the joys of his youth, and transports the traveler to his fireplace and his sweet home! The gift of love. The gift of peace. The gift of happiness. May all this be yours at Christmas. Even though we are apart, I send you a special wish, a Christmas hug and a mistletoe kiss. Away during the holidays, but totally together in our hearts and minds. Merry christmas. May the magic of Christmas wrap you like a gift and unleash creativity in your life. This Christmas, may virtual hugs be as warm as real ones! May your Christmas tree have more lights than a festival and more joy than a carnival. This holiday season, may problems be as small as your decorations and happiness as big as your gifts. May your Christmas spirit be as contagious as the latest viral on social media! I send you a smile across the miles so you have a wonderful Christmas. I wish we could be together this holiday season, but since we can't, I send you the best wishes. In heaven they are sad because they have lost a little angel. Don't worry, I won't tell them where you are. Merry christmas! The magic of Christmas is people like you, who make time fly by. Don't forget to close your eyes and ask me as a gift this Christmas. May these Christmas holidays be wrapped in paper of happiness and tied with a ribbon of love. Don't play nice at this time of year. Merry christmas. You change your car, your house, your clothes, your partner, your shoes, your month, your job, your year; but never friends. Merry christmas! Merry christmas! May your happiness be great and your bills small. Merry christmas! I have thought so much about your gift that it is now too late to receive it. May you find happiness, health, love and money this Christmas. Whatever you can't find, look it up on Google. Hands up! You just received a hug. Merry christmas! Nothing ever seems too bad, too hard or too sad when you have a Christmas tree in your living room. What is christmas? For me it is knowing that you are healthy, that you are fulfilling your dreams and that I celebrate them by your side. Give yourself a gift for Christmas: forgive someone who has hurt you. Free your heart from this weight and let yourself smile again. Sometimes someone comes into your life and you know immediately that he was born to be there… that's why I'm so happy this Christmas. All I want for Christmas is you, and a pizza. But you too. Christmas gives us an opportunity to stop and think about the important things around us, and among them is you. At Christmas you breathe a fresh, magical and special air… but I am lucky to have people around me, making my life a constant aroma 365 days a year… You are one of them. The fault that Christmas is so extremely magical lies with people like you, who make everything much more special. May the magic of Christmas fill your home with joy and peace. Sending lots of love to your family. You are the most wonderful part of the most wonderful time of the year. Every time a dream comes true on Christmas Day, a little elf laughs, because he knows that without his help it would not have been possible. I will be that elf for you all year long! Merry Christmas to someone who is sweeter than a candy cane, warms me more than a cup of hot chocolate, and fills my heart with joy more than the biggest gift under the tree! May this year's achievements be just the seeds to be planted and harvested with enormous success in the years to come. Merry Christmas and happy holidays! Share this message with all your WhatsApp contacts?, and Merry Christmas! This holiday season may the spirit of Christmas give you happiness, peace and love, happy holidays!

Original Christmas greetings in images

Of course, if anything can characterize half of this editorial it is love for cats, so we couldn't pass up the opportunity to include a small section for themYes, oriented towards Christmas.

When you want to send personalized congratulations messages, think about the type of bond that unites you with the other person. In this way, you will be able choose the most appropriate phrase to express your good wishes.

For example, if it is a loved family member, you can use a more affectionate and sincere phrase. If it's a friend, you can use a funnier, more casual phrase.