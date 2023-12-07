loading…

Hamas has many weapons that are used in fighting against Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Homemade rocket. Modified AK-47. Soviet machine guns are decades old. Cheap, used and stolen weapons constitute Hamas’ makeshift arsenal that fueled a devastating multi-pronged attack on Israel over the weekend.

CNN analyzed dozens of photos and videos of Hamas militants during the surprise attack to identify the weapons used to kill at least 1,200 people in Israel. Many of the weapons appear to be Russian or Chinese-made firearms, which were allegedly left on battlefields decades ago and eventually fell into the hands of Hamas terrorists, experts said.

One expert described how the elaborately planned attack, in which Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel by land, sea and air, reflected a change in Hamas’ overall military strategy. Others believe that certain firearms were likely supplied from Iran, which the US State Department says supports the terrorist group with money, military equipment and training.

Hamas operates in Gaza, a Mediterranean coastal region bordering Israel and Egypt, which has been cut off from the rest of the world since 2007 when Hamas took control of the territory, prompting Israel and Egypt to implement a blockade of the territory.

Although the weapons at their disposal were far more advanced than Israeli standards – the country’s military had access to some of the best equipment the US could provide – they resulted in an unprecedented level of destruction.

“That’s a weapon of mass destruction in my eyes,” said retired US Army Major Mike Lyons, referring to a portable surface-to-air missile that can be seen in at least one video reviewed by CNN. But Hamas fighters don’t need sophisticated equipment to be deadly, Lyons said. “They just need to create terror.”

7Weapons Used by Hamas to Massacre Israeli Soldiers

1. Machine Guns



Photo/Reuters

Images analyzed by CNN show the Soviet-made DShK, a .50 caliber machine gun, modified and mounted on a pickup truck.

The guns typically require two people – one to load the gun with bullets and another to fire, Lyons said. However, he suspects that this weapon has been modified so that it is easier to operate by one fighter aircraft.

“A person can sit down, put his hand on the trigger and shoot with one hand and do something with the other,” Lyons said. “These things wreak havoc.”

These weapons, designed to penetrate military vehicles and aircraft, are often used by professional militaries. They are usually mounted on tripods or armored vehicles and used as defensive weapons in combat.