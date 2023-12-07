ChatGPT surprised the entire world with its great ability to eliminate tasks that were previously routine, such as creating outlines or summarizing very long texts. But it can also help you make money.

Although it is not the goose that lays the golden eggs, it could serve you in very varied areas that range from program development to content creation on different social networks.

In some cases, as is evident, you will need prior knowledge in case the results that the OpenAI chatbot offers you are not the desired ones – something that the tool itself warns you about, since it can make mistakes.

However, ChatGPT could help you acquire more practical knowledgeespecially in relation to video editing, images or marketing strategies.

These are the ways you can make money using ChatGPT.

Program

Computer Hey

ChatGPT is capable of writing lines of code that have surprised programming experts. However, as is generally the case with the OpenAI chatbot, you will always have to review all the results it offers you.

In this sense, if you do not have the necessary knowledge to develop software with ChatGPT, you can complement this possibility with the free courses offered by many content creators who have studies on this topic.

Be that as it may, in the prompts – the order you give to the chatbot – it is best that you follow some very specific steps, starting by telling it to become a “professional programmer that is widely recognized worldwide.”

From here, you can give him a simple test on basic concepts to make sure he doesn't give you wrong answers.

Write texts for social networks

Computer Hey

ChatGPT can also become a content creator, although it can cause you some problems, because many platforms could recognize that something is wrong if it seems to be written by a bot.

With this warning issued, if you have thought about starting to create content on social networks or already do so, you can ask them to create a personalized plan for you to growadapted to each platform.

After this, if at any time you run out of creative ideas, you can ask him to write the copy for your publications. Although, again, you will have to manually check it.

Convince investors

Computer Hey

One of the most curious ways to make money with ChatGPT is through the creation of texts for project presentations to investors.

As Larry Lundstrom, a pastor from Arkansas (United States), explained to Business Insider, he used the chatbot, along with Tome – another AI tool – to create between 2 and 3 weekly presentations.

Lundstrom himself stated that this was bringing him income ranging between 500 and 1,000 euros for each of them. The total sum is clear: Income can amount to almost 13,000 euros per month.

In my case, as you have seen above, I have asked a presentation to investors for a specific business: obtaining energy through pollution in cities, very focused on environmental sustainability and caring for the planet.

The schematic provided to me by ChatGPT is magnificent.

Write a resume

Computer Hey

21% of ChatGPT users use it for recruiting purposes, according to a survey conducted by ResumeBuilder.com. That is to say, a fifth consider the chatbot an optimal tool for writing a resume to match.

Beyond this, too You can get money by offering jobs to prepare these summaries of the professional and academic career, as some businesses specifically aimed at this already do.

Translations

Computer Hey

First of all, if you want to offer your services for text translation, regardless of its length, you will have to master the languages ​​you want to dedicate yourself to.

ChatGPT will help you translate very technical textsfor example, or to change the wording based on the tone you prefer.

Again, you will have to manually check the translations it offers you, since for English it can offer quite precise texts, but in less spoken languages ​​it can be wrong.

Develop scripts

Computer Hey

One of the most complex points in the world of content creation is video editing, since it can be an adventure that you embark on without prior knowledge. And it's the most common thing, nothing happens.

Con ChatGPT, you can learn the basics of video editing on the main platformswhether free or paid, so that video post-production does not become an odyssey.

But also – if you run out of ideas – you can ask the chatbot for some proposals for your scripts, always fine-tuning important details such as duration, tone or target audience, among others.

Membership emails

Computer Hey

In what is known as affiliate marketing, that is, where the advertiser pays for each click on a link and subsequent purchase, there are several points in which to use ChatGPT to earn money.

For example, you can use it for eye-catching descriptions of your product in e-commerce, develop strategies, write attractive emails or ask for the market niches that best suit your e-commerce.

In this sense, beyond having ChatGPT as an ally for affiliation emails in this marketing strategy, this you will have to complement it with the relevant sales strategy.

I have asked him to sell a solidarity pencil for peace in the world that has an exclusive edition of Picasso's Guernica. And I loved this paragraph:

“Imagine writing down your thoughts and dreams while contemplating Picasso's masterpiece, Guernica. Each pencil in this exclusive edition comes accompanied by a miniature replica of the painting, reminding you of the importance of peace in every stroke.”