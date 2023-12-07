loading…

The Houthis show off the various types of drones they have in Yemen. Photo/youtube

WASHINGTON – Military operations against the Houthis will be costly for the United States (US), especially if this escalates into a regional conflict.

The warning was revealed by a think tank based in Washington DC. The following are various reasons why US operations in the Red Sea could be very detrimental to Washington.

1. Houthi attacks are actually increasing

The Houthi group has confirmed they will resume attacks in the Red Sea following US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's announcement of a new US-led Operation Prosperity Guard in the region.

According to the Pentagon, the Yemeni Shiite group has carried out 100 drone and missile attacks since October 7.

The Houthis have recently stepped up their attacks in the Red Sea against US warships and vessels linked to Israel in an effort to force the Zionist colonial regime to halt its genocide and ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

2. The Houthi Weapons Stock is Many and Sophisticated

The attacks show Yemeni fighters have a sizable and relatively sophisticated arsenal, according to the US press.

What's more, Houthi drones and missiles are cheaper than the US interceptors used to shoot them down.

3. US weapons are more expensive

It would cost Washington considerable money to maintain the security of the sea lanes that pass through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea, according to the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft:

Each US munition used to intercept Houthi rockets and drones costs between $1 million and $4.3 million.

US missiles reportedly used to shoot down Houthi projectiles and UAVs include the SM-2 ($2.1 million); SM-6 ($4.3 million); ESSM Sea Sparrows (USD1.7 million); and Rolling Airframe missiles ($905,000).