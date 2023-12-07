loading…

GAZA – The Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen has launched a series of new attacks on ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea that drew a response from United States warships deployed in one of the world’s busiest maritime routes.

The powerful group, which controls Yemen’s capital Sanaa and commands a growing military force, has vowed to launch more attacks if Israel and the US refuse to end the war on Gaza, which has killed more than 15,500 Palestinians since October 7.

Here are 7 reasons why the Houthis prefer to hijack Israeli ships rather than attack the Zionist army directly.

1. Spreading Terror to Foreign Ships Affiliated with Israel



The US military said late Sunday that three commercial vessels were attacked in the strait – the narrow sea lane that separates the Arabian Peninsula from the Horn of Africa. The Houthis admitted they only carried out attacks on two ships.

Several projectiles are believed to have been fired at the Bahamas-flagged bulk carrier Unity Explorer, and at least one hit its target and caused damage.

The USS Carney, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, said it shot down a drone that appeared to be headed its way, and also downed two more drones while responding to a distress call from the ships.

Two other commercial vessels, Panama-flagged bulk carriers Number 9 and Sophie II, were also hit by missile attacks. US Central Command reported no casualties.

It said Washington “has every reason to believe that these attacks, although launched by the Houthis in Yemen, were carried out entirely by Iran”.

2. Get Full Support from Iran



Tehran has not officially commented on the latest attacks, but has previously stated that although it supports a “resistance axis” consisting of groups in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, its members operate independently.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah group has been involved in deadly border fighting with Israeli forces as a show of solidarity with Palestinians. Dozens of Hezbollah fighters were killed, including journalists, in Israeli strikes, raising fears of regional escalation.

3. Demand that Israel stop attacks on Gaza



