loading…

The Gaza war also has an impact on climate change. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Many world leaders gathered in Dubai to attend COP28, the annual UN summit on climate change. Meanwhile, around 2,400 km to the West, Israel’s war in Gaza is raging.

Sixty days into the war, Israeli bombs have killed some 16,000 people, including more than 6,600 children. But experts are increasingly concerned about the impact on the environment and Gaza’s ability to combat climate change.

Here are 7 clear evidence that Israeli bombing is not just a war crime, but has an impact on climate change

1. Air Pollution due to Toxic Smoke



Photo/Reuters

From polluted water supplies to air filled with toxic smoke from burning buildings and corpses, every aspect of life in Gaza is now filled with various forms of pollution.

“On the ground, this war has destroyed every aspect of Gaza’s environment,” Nada Majdalani, director of Ramallah-based EcoPeace Middle East Palestine, told Al Jazeera.

2. Israel Destroys Solar Panels



Photo/Reuters

Gaza has been under Israeli siege for 16 years, and the Israeli government is holding back the transition to – among other things – reliable access to fuel and electricity in the territory.

As a result, the people of Gaza have shifted significantly to solar energy to meet the electricity needs of their homes.

“Gaza residents have adapted to the climate, and around 60 percent of their energy comes from solar power,” said Majdalani.

But Israeli bombing has damaged or destroyed thousands of buildings, many of them roofed with solar panels.

“The destruction of solar panels not only targets people’s welfare, but also reduces Gazans’ efforts to carry out climate adaptation and measures to secure clean energy,” he said.

“These solar power installations now lie in ruins and buildings are destroyed, hampering climate change efforts in Gaza.”