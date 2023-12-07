loading…

GAZA – Hopes for a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas depend on a change in leadership at the top of the Knesset, as it appears Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes peace is not an option.

At least, that is the view of some experts, who believe Netanyahu's obsession with viewing the decades-old conflict between Israel and the Palestinians as something that can only be managed, not ended, has stifled all other alternatives.

“Netanyahu is irrelevant to peace,” Yossi Mekelberg, professor of international relations and fellow of the MENA Program at Chatham House in London, told Arab News.

Mekelberg is of the view that Israel must “look for future leadership,” and added that, although it is not in the “peace action” phase of the conflict, this must “begin immediately, if we do not want a prolonged conflict to happen again. period of low-intensity war.”

7 Polemics from PM Benjamin Netanyahu that are causing his political power to continue to weaken

1. Palestinian People's Support Weakens



Despite having developed a reputation for survival and rebirth during his more than 20 years at the top of Israeli politics, Netanyahu's poll results suggest that his imminent ouster is now a very real possibility.

Given the corruption charges that await him once he is stripped of the legal immunity afforded by high office, the stakes are enormous.

A recent report by The Wall Street Journal found that Israelis support Netanyahu remaining in office long-term at just 18 percent, with 29 percent demanding that Netanyahu step down now and 47 percent not seeing him having a place in government after the war ends. . .

Interviewed by The New Yorker, Dahlia Scheindlin, a political scientist and expert on Israeli public opinion, said Netanyahu's popularity had reached its nadir.

“By every indicator we have, and many surveys conducted since Oct. 7, the popularity is terrible,” Scheindlin said. “This is the worst I've seen, certainly since 2009. I'd love to say so, but I'd have to check every survey since the early 90s.”

The decline could impact the way the war in Gaza is fought, with Netanyahu's coalition, built in 2022, having lost its majority, dropping from 64 to 32 seats in parliament.

2. Make Hamas a reason to stay in power



