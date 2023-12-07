loading…

SEOUL – If North Korea goes to war against South Korea in 2024, then the world will shake. The reason is, North Korea is fully supported by China and Russia. Meanwhile, Seoul is fully supported by the United States and its allies.

However, South Korea has various unresolved problems regarding increasing the number of soldiers. Declining birth rates and dependence on technology are the main causes.

7 Military Challenges for South Korea if it Goes to War Against North Korea in 2024

1. Shortage of Troops due to Low Birth Rate



South Korea, which has the world's lowest birth rate, may soon find itself short of troops to keep its military fully staffed as it faces new threats in the increasingly tense Western Pacific region.

Always alert to North Korean nuclear and missile threats, South Korea has an active force of about half a million troops. But with a lifetime birth rate of just 0.78 children per woman, mathematics may be South Korea's biggest enemy today, and experts say South Korea has no choice but to reduce its power.

“With our current birth rate, the future is already predetermined. A reduction in troop numbers is inevitable,” said Choi Byung-ook, a national security professor at Sangmyung University.

“To maintain current troop levels, the South Korean military would need to recruit or conscript 200,000 troops per year,” he said.

But in 2022, fewer than 250,000 babies will be born. Assuming the ratio of men to women is 50-50, that means in 20 years, when the children are old enough to join the military, only about 125,000 men will be available for the 200,000 places needed.

Women are not conscripted in South Korea, and female volunteers make up only 3.6% of the Korean military currently, according to Defense Ministry figures.

And the number of newborns each year is expected to decline further, to 220,000 in 2025 and 160,000 in 2072, according to Statistics Korea.

2. Need to Prepare for two decades



Although South Korea's declining birth rate has made headlines in recent years, it is a trend that the military had expected and prepared for.