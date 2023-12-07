Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today at the Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards 2023 Edition event.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Open Roads – February 22, 2024

One beautiful fall day, Tess Devine and her mother, Opal, discover a stash of old notes and letters carefully hidden in the attic of their home. Hints of deep-rooted family secrets, decades-old thefts, a treasure lost somewhere near the Canadian border… What they uncover suggests a much darker mystery, best left alone.

Wanderers – Early 2024

They call themselves Baladins, but on the streets they have been given many names over the centuries. Itinerant artists, troops, troublemakers, partygoers. They are artists for a living and travelers for a lifestyle. One day taking care of people, another day snooping and causing disorder. Alternately glorious or downright infuriating. No one knows what their role is, but their names remain in the folk tales of every home. They cause rumors.

A clever, story-driven virtual pet game starring insects from land, air and sea! Pamper them with pets, food and furniture. Earn poop coin through mini games and cleaning your oopsies. Discover how even the smallest action affects your friend. Release insect eggs to regrow their forest home!

Go-Go Town, once a bustling center of tourists and culture has fallen far from its prime! As soon as you arrive, you’ll find yourself (unintentionally) volunteering for the role of mayor, where it will be up to you and your friends to save the city and return life (and tourists!) to its heart.

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story – Without date

Grid corridor. Revenge of the mutant camels. Tempest 2000. Llamatron. In the British gaming universe of the 80s and 90s, no one made games like Jeff Minter. Now, in a new interactive documentary from Digital Eclipse, you can play out the story of one of the strangest and wildest game developers who ever lived: a man who loved shooters, sheep, lasers and flames.

On the other hand, Tanuki Sunset will be released on December 24, 2023 for $16.99. Finally, Trash Goblin is also looking to reach Nintendo Switch through Kickstarter.

