Steam says goodbye to 7 games in its catalog, so all PC players cannot access them from now on.

Steam is starting one of the most important periods of the entire year with the winter sales, so all pc gamers They can take advantage of different offers available on a multitude of titles. Of course, some proposals and content are also offered completely free of charge. However, on this occasion, it is time to say goodbye to 7 video games that are no longer available in the Valve platform catalogwhich you can consult below.

Sector’s Edge

Sector's Edge is a free-to-play standalone first-person shooter with fully destructible environments. It combines the fast-paced action and skill-based nature of Battlefield with the sandbox destruction of Ace of Spades.

Quantum League

It's an alternate universe where time travel manipulation has changed the face of professional sports as we know it.. Quantum League, a highly armed team shooting sport, dominates the world. As a Quantum Athlete, compete in 1v1 and 2v2 matches in specially designed arenas with a time loop feature that rewinds and revives you, allowing you to tactically team up with yourself. Your goal is to dominate the sport's rankings, pursuing superstar status with rewards of great fame and wealth as you advance. But agility, speed and skill are not enough to reach the top. The ability to play tactically with yourself is also important!

Greedy

Have you ever wanted to play at being a god? In GODUS, you can sculpt every inch of a beautiful world that you observe from above, where your population of Followers will settle and multiply. As you rule over your living, breathing society, a civilization will flourish on your land and offer you its belief. The more Followers believe in you, the more powerful you will become. It is as easy to play as it is spectacular to look at. Come and lead an incredible journey – this enchanting and enchanting world is waiting for you to make it yours.

The Walking Dead: Betrayal

The Walking Dead: Betrayal is a third-person action game of cooperation and deception for up to 8 players. With no resources and a horde of walkers rapidly approaching, players must work together to complete objectives and achieve their escape. They will have to work quickly, since the walkers are not the only threat.

Guns Up

In a combination of real-time strategy (RTS) and tower defense, Guns Up is an action-packed strategy game that allows you to build and improve your defenses, take your army to the battlefield to wreak havoc on other players. Strategic control of the battlefield is achieved through the careful implementation of units and special abilities, such as smoke screens, air strikes, and more. Power-ups appear during combat, but can also be earned as rewards for victory and carried over to the next fight.

NeonBall

NeonBall is an exciting labyrinth game in a stunning environment with a neon style. Face challenges such as jumps, lasers, falls, enemies and discoveries. Overcome yourself in the labyrinths, will you find the way out? Try to survive in the arenas, where other Neonballs will try to annihilate you. Beat the times and be the best NeonBall player.

Veiled Experts

Experience an advanced version of the classic bomb disposal mode. Surround, jump and climb walls while taking down the enemy. The shrinking magnetic field and scanning grenades keep you constantly on the move. Work with your teammates to perform awesome team play moves.

