GAZA – The death and destruction Israel has inflicted on the Gaza Strip in its offensive is unprecedented in recent history. One of them is caused by the use of artificial intelligence (AI) by the Israeli military.

Much of the besieged Palestinian territory has been devastated by Israel's relentless and seemingly indiscriminate bombardment, which has now killed nearly 20,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 53,000 others, according to Gaza health authorities.

Half of the coastal region's housing stock has been damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people have been displaced in the densely populated region due to a lack of food and clean water.

Much of this massive damage has to do with Israel's targeting approach since October 7 and the technology used, particularly the increased use of artificial intelligence.

7 Fatal Mistakes of the Israeli Army in Using AI

1. Carrying out mass murder, without a specific target



An investigation last month by news outlets +972 Magazine and Hebrew-language Local Call highlighted one particular system relied on by the Israeli military – an AI target generation system called Habsora, or Gospel in English.

The system can generate targets on its own and “at a rate that far exceeds anything previously possible,” the investigation said, citing former intelligence officials who likened it to a “mass murder factory.”

2. Failed to save the Israeli territory from the onslaught of Hamas



Speaking to Anadolu, defense analyst Sam Cranny-Evans confirmed that Israel has been developing AI and its use in warfare “for quite some time.”

“So, Gospel and another accompanying system, Alchemist, were actually used during Operation Wall Guard in 2021,” he said, referring to Israel's 11-day offensive that killed more than 260 Palestinians and injured about 2,200.

At the time, the Israeli military described the attack as a “first-of-its-kind campaign” and “the first artificial intelligence war,” and officials said they were “using technological developments that can augment forces,” according to a May 2021 report by The Jerusalem Post.

3. Relying on Fragile Israeli Intelligence Information



Cranny-Evans explains that the Gospels essentially function as “a center of information and knowledge.”