The Israeli army made many fatal mistakes by attacking Gaza after the ceasefire. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The ceasefire is over. Tense talks continued in Qatar on Thursday, after a slight extension of the humanitarian pause, just 24 hours, was achieved minutes before the end of a previously agreed period.

But on Friday morning, fighting resumed as the break expired. The Israeli military issued a statement saying it had resumed fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, accusing the Palestinian armed group of violating the terms of the ceasefire by firing into Israeli territory. There were reports of explosions and gunfire in the northern Gaza Strip.

Here are 7 reasons why Israel made a mistake in ending the ceasefire in Gaza

1. Don’t want to cause doubts and weaken army morale



Photo/Reuters

The Israeli military has long advocated continuing the war. On Wednesday I explained the thinking of the Army general staff: unless they are told the war is over, they assume the war is not over.

“Therefore, they prefer to continue as quickly as possible, to finish it as quickly as possible, preferably without any halts that raise doubts and weaken morale,” said Zoran Kusovac, an analyst of the Gaza War, reported by Al Jazeera.

2. Prioritize an aggressive military approach



Photo/Reuters

Since the decision to follow up the October 7 attack with a heavy-handed response, the most aggressive military approach has been advocated by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained a hawkish stance throughout the crisis, but has preferred to appear as the overall leader, leaving military matters entirely in the hands of the former career soldier.

“Gallant, until recently an active general who began his career as a naval commander and led Israel’s invasion of Gaza in 2010, does not like to mince words,” Kusovac said.

Earlier this year he warned Hezbollah that Israel would “return Lebanon to the Stone Age” if attacked.

At the start of the operation against Gaza, he called Israel’s enemies “human animals.” “Members of the military, from the top general to the last reservist, had no doubt that what Gallant said reflected official policy,” Kusovac explained.