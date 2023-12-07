loading…

Zombie deer disease becomes a threat in 2024. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – In what scientists are calling a “slow-moving disaster,” “zombie deer disease” is spreading across the United States after a case was detected in Yellowstone National Park.

This deadly disease has no cure and is common in deer and elk, but research shows that it can spread to humans. Many experts say zombie deer disease could become a threat in 2024.

7 Facts about Zombie Deer Disease That Will Become a Threat in 2024

1. The beginning of its distribution is still mysterious



Photo/Reuters

Zombie deer is a chronic wasting disease (CWD) that first appeared in deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer, and moose. This was revealed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a national health agency in the US. It's unclear how the name “zombie deer” came about.

The disease eats away at the animals' brains and causes dementia-like symptoms, ultimately leading to death. There is also no treatment or vaccine.

2. Spread by a Group of Proteins



Photo/Reuters

CWD is spread by prions – a group of nearly indestructible proteins that affect both animals and humans. The disease causes a rare type of progressive neurodegenerative disorder – meaning it affects the nervous system and gradually gets worse.

The World Health Organization has urged that known prion disease agents, such as animals infected with zombie deer disease, not enter the human food chain. However, there is no strong evidence that humans can contract CWD prions from animals.

3. Causes Brain Damage



Photo/Reuters

The disease's prions cause cells in the brain and spinal cord to fold abnormally and begin to clump together.

About a year after infection, animals begin to show symptoms including dementia, unsteadiness, drooling, aggression, and weight loss.

4. Appeared First in the US



Photo/Reuters

“A deer carcass in Yellowstone National Park tested positive for the disease in mid-November,” said the National Park Service, reported by Al Jazeera.

