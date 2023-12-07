One of the biggest concerns in the industry is related to preservation. This topic comes up every time a game disappears from a store or, failing that, loses its online modalities. Unfortunately, 7 great games from Electronic Arts fall into that last group and will soon say goodbye to their online modalities.

Certainly, the passage of time does not forgive and some titles, although very loved, are relegated and lose their user base. Because maintaining servers is very expensive, companies make the decision to disrupt online services.

Unfortunately, the list will grow very soon with more games of EA which will lose their multiplayer modes and other useful features that work over the internet.

Dead Space 2 and Battlefield games will close their servers

On its official website, the company announced that 7 titles will close their servers, so it will be impossible to access online services such as leaderboards and, of course, games against other players via the internet. Of course, the modalities single-player They will still work correctly.

Specifically, Electronic Arts confirmed that the following games will say goodbye to their online services on all platforms:



Battlefield 1943 ― Xbox 360, PC, PlayStation 3

Battlefield: Bad Company ― PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 ― PlayStation 3, PC, Xbox 360

Crysis 3 ― PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Dante’s Inferno ― PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Dead Space 2 ― PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst ― PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

These games will be left without online services next December 8so there are only a few days left for interested players to take advantage of the internet-related functionalities of these proposals.

Perhaps the most discouraging case is that of Battlefield: Bad Company 2, which for many is the best installment of the franchise. At this time, it boasts a rating of 88 on Metacritic, so it’s a shame that a pillar of the experience, multiplayer, is officially inaccessible. This movement represents another nail in the coffin, since we must remember that this title stopped being sold at the beginning of this year.

Battlefield Bad Company 2, one of the best games of the IP, will lose its multiplayer

Likewise, we should remember that Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, the prequel that debuted in 2016, cost $1 USD a couple of days ago thanks to a Black Friday deal. The closure of the servers will disappoint those who bought it and want to compare their records with the rest of the players.

But tell us, do you still play any title on the list? Let us read you in the comments.

