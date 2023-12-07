loading…

There are seven countries that have banned Christmas celebrations in public places. Six of them are Muslim-majority countries and one is a communist country. Photo/Arab News

JAKARTA – There are seven countries that have banned celebrations Natal publicly. Six of them are Muslim-majority countries and one is a communist country.

For Muslim-majority countries, the ban is for religious reasons.

7 Countries That Have Banned Christmas Celebrations

1. Arab Saudi

Saudi Arabia is an Islamic kingdom with a majority Muslim population.

The government of this country once banned Christmas celebrations in public places, including setting up Christmas trees, putting up Christmas decorations and wearing typical Christmas clothes. Violations of this prohibition have been punished by fines or imprisonment.

But over time the rules changed.

In 2022, the government will allow open Christmas celebrations for celebrating residents. This is part of the government's efforts to increase religious tolerance and open itself to the international world.

However, there are some restrictions that still apply to Christmas celebrations in Saudi Arabia. For example, Christmas trees may not be imported into Saudi Arabia, and Christmas celebrations may only take place in private places, such as homes or hotels.

2. Iran

Iran is also a country with a majority Muslim population and even declares itself an Islamic Republic.

This country is known for prohibiting Christmas celebrations in public or in public places. That includes setting up a Christmas tree, putting up Christmas decorations, and wearing Christmas clothes. Violation of this prohibition may result in a fine or imprisonment.