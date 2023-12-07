It’s time to activate the mood Christmas and to do this there is nothing better than to start playing movies on loop at home with a lot of brilli brilli, saccharine songs and stories with happy endings. If you agree with us, we propose below several titles that you can find available on Netflix. Forward.

The Claus family 3

It doesn’t matter if you belong to Santa or the Three Kings: this movie is sure to entertain you and give you a good time. In it we will see how Grandfather Noel gets into trouble when the distribution of gifts goes wrong and the brothers Jules and Norah must help him to save Christmas.

In case you like it, know that you also have the first two installments of this little one in the catalog. saga neerlandesa.

Christmas Chronicles

This film has in its cast Kurt Russell, who plays Santa Claus who sees his sleigh crash after the innocent accident of two siblings, Kate and Teddy, who get on it. Being able to deliver all the gifts on time on Christmas night then becomes an almost impossible mission, so our mischievous protagonists will have to help him with the mission so that everything finally turns out well.

Noel’s diary

It was the most viewed film in 2022 within its theme, so we couldn’t help but recommend it to you here. It is a film with a more dramatic tone and a romantic air, not so family friendly, in which we meet a writer who, while tidying up his childhood house at Christmas, meets a woman searching for her birth mother. An old diary will help them both reconcile with their past.

Better Christmas, impossible!

Recently released on Netflix (it’s from this same 2023), this film, designed for the whole family and with overtones of comedy, tells us how Charlotte will try to unmask her old college friend, Jackie, to prove that her Christmas (and your life in general) are not as unique and perfect as you always try to pretend.

Christmas suddenly

After losing her memory in a skiing accident, a terribly spoiled heiress ends up taking care of a widower and his daughter during Christmas. A romantic comedy with none other than Lindsay Lohan as the protagonist – how long has it been since we knew anything about her?

Las animated tapes They are also a great option to enjoy during these holidays and this proposal proves it. Extraterrestrial Christmas tells us the story of a young elf who mistakes an alien for a Christmas gift without knowing that what he intends is to destroy the gravity of our earth and steal all the gifts distributed during the night.

El Grinch

We are going to draw on great classics to propose this film from the year 2000 with Jim Carrey in the role of Grinch, a grumpy and grumpy creature who wants to ruin Christmas for his neighbors. We’ll see if the kindness of a girl can change his mind.

We leave you as an extra this nice short film, also available on Netflix, with none other than Shrek as the protagonist. In it, our beloved protagonist will have to make an effort to leave his peace of mind to get into “Christmas mode” and entertain his family.