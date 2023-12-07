Get the Switch OLED console or some mobile phones at the best price.

Christmas is very close and AliExpress is celebrating in their own way. This means that you can find incredible discounts this week on products that are in their catalog, but here we recommend some of the best bargains. Technology products such as mobile phones especially stand out, but we have been surprised by the Nintendo Switch price which can become the best gift for children. Don't miss the full list because you can Save a lot of money.

During these days, buy on AliExpress It may be the best decision. To the already juicy Superoffers they have on certain products, you can add some discount coupons so that a discount is applied to your purchasing process. We make it easier for you with this product selection which we accompany with its corresponding coupon. They are associated according to the price of the product, so the Switch OLED console would remain at 269 euros, ideal for testing the best Switch family games this Christmas.

7 offers available on AliExpress Christmas

Here you can find the perfect gift for the next few days. Although it is mostly a selection of mobile phones, there is also the Nintendo Switch at its disposal. historical minimum price.

Nintendo Switch OLED: we have to start with one of the best offers we have seen on the market. upgraded version of Switch. This console has a screen with OLED technology that looks impressive and is slightly larger than the original, so it takes more advantage of the viewing area. The white model may be out of stock, but There are still units of the black model and for that price it is a real bargain.Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch Lite: You can still buy a cheaper console for less than 200 euros. It's about the portable version which has a smaller size. That also means that the Joy-Con controllers cannot be removed and motion control games cannot be played with those controllers. But it's perfect for take on any trip and enjoy your favorite games for just over 100 euros.Nintendo Switch Lite

iPhone 15: Apple's latest smartphone has an impressive price on AliExpress as It already happened during Black Friday. The most basic iPhone 15 was launched a couple of months ago and has the chip A16 Bionicsame processor as the iPhone 14 Pro. It also has 6 GB of RAM and the iOS 17 system. A category mobile fresh out of the oven for 800 euros.iPhone 15

Google Pixel 7a: Google's big bet on mobile telephony stands out for its current design and its benefits. This smartphone has an impressive 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display. Inside it is equipped with a Tensor G2 processor, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Without a doubt it is very complete, meeting the expectations of a gamma media with improved features. It also has a 64 MP main camera and a powerful 4385 mAh battery.Google Pixel 7a

POCO F5 Pro: One of POCO's great successes is this mid-high range device. Has a 120Hz OLED display, HDR10, 64 MP main camera and a very powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Has 200 euros discount and it is well worth it for everything it offers. It is the most powerful version with 12 GB of RAM and 512GB storage internal. It also has a 5160 mAh battery and 67W fast charging. A real beast.POCO F5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro: The Asian brand also has incredible discounts on AliExpress. This mobile stays pulled price and it has everything you need. Starting with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and Full HD+ resolution, a 50 MP main camera and a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor that offers good performance. Likewise, inside it has a 5000 mAh battery and 67W fast charging.Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE: Finally, you have a Xiaomi tablet that couldn't be cheaper. It is perfect for children, but it has a 11 inch screen incredible. Otherwise it is quite simple, but it is used to watch series, play games or make video calls. Therefore, it is a good ally for travel and it doesn't even cost 160 euros.Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE

