There are many occasions in which we have to give gifts more out of commitment than because we really want to give them or in which, simply, although we want to give something that that person loves, we have no idea how to get it right.

Don’t worry, we propose 7 ideas between 20 and 60 euros maximum that you will surely get right without spending a lot of money, you have to give a lot of gifts, but the economy is not enough.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8

Activity bracelet with an AMOLED screen, battery with 16 days of autonomy and support for 150 activity modes.

An activity bracelet is a great gift because you can tell if they have one or not by looking at their wrist and, in addition, there is a model that does everything, is cheap and everyone likes: the Xiaomi Smart Band 8, which also serves for all mobiles. On sale it can be for just over 30 euros.

3 meses de Game Pass Ultimate

Microsoft

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription – 3 Months

Play as much as you want, whenever you want and from wherever you want. The Netflix of video games has been here for a while, and we love it. With Ultimate, you can also play almost any title on the market.

USB Hand Warmer

USB Hand Warmer

They look like a pair of wireless mice, but inside there is a battery that, together with an adjustable resistance in three intensities, will give off heat for hours. It is ideal to carry them in the fleece pockets and stay warm during walks or if we have to work outdoors for hours. They cost less than 25 euros.

Soundcore Q30

Soundcore Anker Q30

If you prefer headband ones because you are uncomfortable with in-ear headphones, or simply because you want to spend the entire study or work day with them on, we recommend the Soundcore Q30. They are comfortable because the driver (40 mm) covers the entire ear and the headband is not too tight. In addition, they isolate enough in themselves because they are closed headphones, but they also include active noise cancellation.

Soundcore promises almost 60 hours of autonomy, and although there are headphones that sound better or are made with better materials, it is difficult to fault them considering that they are available for only 60 euros on Amazon.

Toshiba portable hard drive

Toshiba 1TB Canvio Ready

This 1TB hard drive now on sale has a USB 3.2 connection, making it one of the fastest if the PC is compatible, it is very compact, light and resistant. It is now on sale on Amazon and costs only 57 euros.

Powerbank fast charging 10,000 mAh

Powerbank INIU

This battery has 3 amp USB outputs to charge almost any mobile phone at whatever cost, it takes up very little space, it is pleasant to the touch, it has 10,000 mAh which will give us enough power for at least two full charges and, on top of that, it is usually very cheap on Amazon .

Sony SRS-XB100

Sony SRS-XB100

A compact Bluetooth speaker, with a sober and elegant design that is ideal for playing music while we shower (it is waterproof) or to take with us on any trip, outdoor barbecue or whatever. It costs just over 40 euros and it is impossible to go wrong with it.

