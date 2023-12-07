Suara.com – Bunga Citra Lestari or BCL is enjoying the beautiful moment of being a newlywed, after officially marrying Tiko Aryawardhana in early December 2023 on the Island of the Gods, Bali.

The 40-year-old singer continues to be in the public spotlight, including her BCL outfit after marriage which looks sexy. The following is his current portrait, as summarized by Suara.com.

1. Bertali Spaghetti Mini Dress

BCL Sexy Outfit After Marrying Tiko Aryawardhana (Instagram)

BCL is known as one of the celebrities who does not hesitate to wear revealing clothes. Like this one, when the two of them were still on their honeymoon in Bali. This mother of one was seen wearing an orange mini dress with spaghetti straps with a low cut. He seemed to combine it with alligator sandals.

2. Mini Dress Floral

BCL Sexy Outfit After Marrying Tiko Aryawardhana (Instagram)

At another moment, at dinner with family, BCL again chose to wear an orange short-sleeved mini dress with a floral motif. Pair the low-cut dress with casual flip-flops.

3. Bodycon Dress Hitam

BCL Sexy Outfit After Marrying Tiko Aryawardhana (Instagram)

BCL was also seen enjoying dinner with his small family. This time, the singer of True Love looked stunning wearing a plain black sleeveless bodycon dress which made her appearance look sexy and elegant.

4. Long Dress Satin Bertali Spaghetti

BCL Sexy Outfit After Marrying Tiko Aryawardhana (Instagram)

Recently, BCL also celebrated her husband's birthday with a romantic dinner at a restaurant. The couple looked harmonious in light blue outfits, where she was seen wearing a spaghetti strap satin long dress with a beautiful floral motif.

5. Kalong Top with Halter Bikini Top

BCL Sexy Outfit After Marrying Tiko Aryawardhana (Instagram)

Still enjoying her holiday in Bali at the end of the year, BCL seemed to be relaxing with her husband in a beautiful villa. She was seen wearing an off shoulder kalong style top with a halter bikini top.

6. Floral Long Sleeve Mini Dress

BCL Sexy Outfit After Marrying Tiko Aryawardhana (Instagram)

At Christmas, BCL celebrated with her husband and close friends at a dinner and gift exchange event. At that time, the star of the film Habibie & Ainun looked beautiful in a long-sleeved floral mini dress with a low chest cut.

7. Crop Top One Shoulder dengan Short Pants

BCL Sexy Outfit After Marrying Tiko Aryawardhana (Instagram)

Still enjoying the atmosphere of Bali after getting married, BCL looks sexy with a one-shoulder crop top and denim short pants which makes her look sexy. She added a black sling bag to complete her look.