In the world of animated cinema, robots have had a great role in many films in which They have ceased to be mere iron or tin pots to become great protagonists and heroes..

Once simply considered cold, emotionless machines, they are now seen as complex characters capable of experiencing love, friendship, and personal growth.

The ability of robots to feel, learn and evolve has ceased to be a distant idea and has become a reality that has managed to make a big difference among the public of all ages.

That is why here you will find seven great examples of animated films with robot protagonists, on the occasion of the long-awaited premiere of Robot Dreams, the Spanish-French film nominated for four Goyas, which will surely end up stealing your heart and will probably make you shed the odd tear.

7 animated movies with robots that are for the whole family:

The Iron Giant (1999)

This adorable film follows the story of a boy named Hogarth Hughes and his friendship with a gigantic alien robot that falls from the space with which he will start a beautiful story of friendship.

The problem is that people's concerns about the existence of this creature will also grow. A government agent begins to investigate and is determined to find the robot and destroy it, considering it a dangerous threat.

Hogarth, along with his new friends, He will fight to protect the giant robot and prove that he is not a threat to anyone. As the story unfolds, they will face challenges that will touch your heart and discover the true purpose and potential of the giant robot. You can see it on Movistar Plus+.

WALL·E (2008)

On the other hand, WALL·E will take you to a dystopian future on Earth. In this desolate, trash-covered world, humanity has abandoned the planet due to pollution and waste accumulation.

The story centers on WALL·E, a small and lonely cleaning robot who continues to do his job while collecting curious objects that he finds among the remains of the ancient civilization. Over the years, WALL·E develops a curious personality and a fascination with humanity, expressed through objects he collects, such as a plant and an old movie musical..

The plot intensifies when WALL·E meets EVE, a robot explorer sent to Earth in search of signs of plant life. This meeting marks the beginning of an adventure that takes both robots to explore space and discover secrets about humanity and the fate of Earth. It is available on Disney+.

Robots (2005)

Directed by Chris Wedge and Carlos Saldanha, the story follows Rodney Copperbottom, a robot with dreams of greatness who embarks on an exciting adventure to meet the tycoon Bigweld and discovers that, Even in a world of metal and screws, every small part has a vital role to play.

With a cast of the craziest and funniest characters and a message of inclusion and acceptance, this film becomes an ode to diversity and the importance of each gear in the functioning of robotic society, so it is perfect to watch in family. You can watch it on Apple TV+.

Big Hero 6 (2014)

This great film features Hiro Hamada, a young robotics prodigy with a brilliant mind. The plot takes place in a futuristic city called San Fransokyo, where Hiro and his companions form an unexpected team of heroes.

At the center of the story is the touching relationship between Hiro and Baymax, an inflatable robot designed to care and heal.. Together, they embark on a journey to confront a threat that endangers the city.

However, beyond the action and the comic moments that they will give you, the film creates a network of all kinds of emotions that delve into loss, overcoming and building bonds for life. It is available on Disney+.

Astro Boy (2009)

Astro Boy will immerse you in a world where science and innovation give life to a small robot with outstanding uniqueness. The story follows the adventures of Astro, an android created by Dr. Tenma to fill the void left by the loss of his son..

With otherworldly abilities, Astro embarks on a journey that takes him from the heights of the floating city of Metro City to the depths of the suburbs.

The movie too will introduce you to a diverse cast of robotic characters, each with their unique abilities and personalities.. As Astro explores his surroundings, he will face big problems, discover the truth about his origins, and ultimately become a key figure in a conflict that threatens peace between humans and robots. You can see it on Netflix.

Discovering the Robinsons (2007)

Directed by Stephen J. Anderson, the story follows Lewis, a young orphan inventor, on a day that changes his life. Lewis invents a machine to recover lost memories, but his creation is threatened by a saboteur from the future..

Enter Wilbur Robinson, a mysterious boy from the future, who takes Lewis on a journey through time and space. As they explore a world filled with crazy inventions and eccentric characters, Lewis discovers the importance of accepting failures and setbacks as opportunities to grow.

Quirky and humor are used throughout the film to convey a positive message about resilience, creativity and the value of family, even when it takes unexpected forms. It is available on Disney+.

Ron da error (2021)

Barney Pudowski, an introverted freshman at Nonsuch College, faces difficulty making friends. His desire to be popular leads him to long for a BBot, a digitally connected device designed to solve school problems and present himself as “your out-of-the-box best friend.” Without a B*Bot, Barney feels socially excluded at school.

On his birthday, his well-meaning but distracted father gives him a B*Bot named Ron. Although initially excited, Barney discovers that Ron has defects in his wiring system and does not meet the expectations of a perfect friend..

However, unlike other Bots, Ron is curious, loyal and caring, leading to a true friendship beyond limits. You can see it on Disney+.