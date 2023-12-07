An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 was recorded off the island of Mindanao, in the Philippines, according to the US seismological center USGS. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of approximately 33 kilometers. The US tsunami warning system issued a warning for Indonesia, Malaysia, Palau and the Philippines.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that based on magnitude and location, tsunami waves were expected to hit the southern Philippines and parts of Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia. A Philippine government agency advised residents of Surigao Del Sur and Davao Oriental provinces on Mindanao’s eastern coast to immediately evacuate to higher ground or move inland.

“A destructive tsunami with waves of life-threatening height is expected,” the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on X, after the 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit the island of Mindanao.