A 7.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the southern region of Mindanao on Saturday. This earthquake triggered tsunami warnings in the Philippines and in Japan. Photo/SINDOnews.com

MANILA – Evacuations are underway in the Philippines after earthquake a magnitude of 7.5 rocked the southern region of Mindanao on Saturday.

The earthquake triggered tsunami warnings in the Philippines and in Japan, although an agency in the United States (US) said the risk of tsunami waves had passed.

The US Tsunami Warning System, which initially warned of waves as high as 3 meters above normal high tide levels, later said there was no longer a tsunami threat.

Evacuations continued in the Philippines, where there were no initial reports of damage or casualties from the huge waves although aftershocks continued.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, Phivolcs, stated that the risk of a tsunami still exists.

“The warning has not been cancelled,” he said in a statement to journalists, as quoted by Reuters, Sunday (3/12/2023).

“People living near the coast of Surigao Del Sur and Davao Oriental provinces should immediately evacuate or move further inland,” Phivolcs continued in its initial warning.

“Vessels already at sea during this period should remain offshore in deep waters until further advice is given,” he said.

Both provinces are largely rural and not densely populated, unlike other regions in the Philippines.

Phivolcs said they expected damage from the quake, after initially saying they did not expect any damage, and warning of aftershocks.