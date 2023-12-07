loading…

600 North Korean defectors deported by China are reported missing. Photo/Illustration

SEOUL – A total of 600 residents North Korea (North Korea) has “disappeared” after being forcibly deported by China in October. This is a statement issued by a human rights group based in Seoul, South Korea (Carousel).

The agency warned that they may face imprisonment, torture, sexual violence and execution in the isolated country.

This Transitional Justice Working Group (TJWG) report comes about two months after South Korea lodged a protest with China over the alleged repatriation of a large number of North Koreans who attempted to flee to South Korea.

The TJWG said hundreds of defectors were transported in guarded buses and vans from Chinese detention centers across the border to North Korea on October 9, and called the incident the largest mass repatriation in recent years.

The identities of the defectors are still unknown, but most of them are women.

“No communication has been established with the defectors since they were repatriated,” the group said in a statement.

“Those forcibly repatriated face possible torture, sexual and gender-based violence, imprisonment in concentration camps, forced abortions and execution because their authoritarian regimes brand them as ‘criminals’ and ‘traitors’,” the group continued as quoted by Channel News Asia , Thursday (7/12/2023).

North Korean state media has not commented on the case, but has long criticized defectors as “human scum”, and leader Kim Jong-un has increasingly tightened borders over the past few years.