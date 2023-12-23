If you are uninspired on these important dates, do not despair and take note of these original messages and fun phrases to congratulate Christmas 2023.

For many, sending Christmas messages is a very tedious task if you want to be as original as possible when congratulating those closest to you on the holidays.

More and more people want to get away from the clichés and use more personal messages that are very different from what everyone usually sends.

From beautiful Merry Christmas phrases For funny Christmas messages, there is a wide repertoire to explore with which to be very original in your greetings.

But, of course, not everyone has such an agile mind when it comes to sending Christmas greetings, so at HobbyCine we want to help you with a compilation of original messages and funny phrases for congratulate Christmas 2023.

Beautiful Christmas messages

We start this compilation of original Christmas greetings with a section for those special people in our lives who deserve something nice when it comes to congratulating the holidays.

Below we leave you a selection of beautiful messages to congratulate Christmas 2023. We hope they are of great help to you.

Thank you for the best Christmas gift that could exist: your love! I wish you all the joy imaginable this Christmas. Live your dreams instead of just dreaming them. Merry christmas! If life gives you a thousand reasons to cry this Christmas, it shows that you have a thousand reasons to dream. No matter the distances that separate us, our hearts are united this Christmas. Have a merry christmas! May magic be your best outfit, your smile, the perfect gift, your eyes, the dream destination and your happiness, my most sincere wish. When you read this message, close your eyes and imagine your happiest moments; That's what I wish for you. May Christmas be a symbol of love and peace in the hearts of everyone. This December 24, the best place will be your home and it is an honor to celebrate it by your side.

funny christmas messages

Although Christmas is a time of love where beautiful Christmas phrases are the order of the day, there are also those who prefer to be more fun when sending original messages to their loved ones.

If you are one of those who are looking for the fun point, below we leave you a selection of funny Merry Christmas phrases with which to succeed.

My mother demands Christmas greetings, otherwise there is no turkey. Answer, I don't want to go without dinner. Welcome to the Christmas carols, the garlands, and the “I'm going on a diet tomorrow.” Merry christmas! Dear Santa Claus, This year I want a slim body and a fat wallet, in that order! Try not to get confused like last year! I inform you that this 2023 Christmas is cancelled. Apparently they told Santa Claus that you've been good this year… and he died laughing. 100% Christmas: 10% relax, 25% eat, 25% drink, 10% don't diet, 30% smile. Happy Holidays! With these fuel prices, this year even nougat is thinking about whether to return home for Christmas. Hands up! You just received a hug to wish you a Merry Christmas. Santa Claus has been watching over you all year, so there's no need to play nice at this point. Merry christmas! The reindeer, the dwarfs, the shepherds of Bethlehem, the mule, the ox, the Virgin Mary, Saint Joseph, the Baby Jesus, the cousins, the nephews and I wish you a Merry Christmas. Urgent: if you receive a Christmas basket with a ham these days, don't accept it! It's a virus! Return it immediately and put my address because I have the antivirus. It's my duty as a friend! Despite my memory loss, I don't forget that I like you. Merry christmas! But where are you? We are looking for you everywhere. You have to come right away. You are too important, besides… you know very well that the nativity scene cannot be set up without the donkey. This holiday season, let's pause to appreciate what is truly important in our lives: nougat and gifts. Merry christmas! May your happiness be great and your bills small This Christmas, instead of giving gifts, I will give everyone my opinion. I hope you like it! I didn't know what to wear for Christmas, so I got fat. I wish you a white Christmas! (And when you run out of white, open a bottle of red) Happy holidays! Remember that Santa Claus is watching. All. Yes, even that thing you just did. Anyway, Merry Christmas! They told me that at Christmas I should forget the ugly. I'm sorry, we won't be friends anymore. A hug with social distancing. For some, the best part of Christmas is… when it's all over. I wish you a stress-free Christmas.

Short Christmas phrases

When you have a lot of people to congratulate on the holidays, you try to be as concise as possible, but not reduce it to a simple “Merry Christmas” and that's it.

Although in the previous lists you have some examples, below we make a compilation of short Christmas phrases with which to congratulate the holidays quickly and originally.

The magic of Christmas is the magic of people like you. There is nothing better than being with you this Christmas. This Christmas you are my star. You make the coldest days warm. Merry christmas! Christmas is not a season, it is a feeling. This Christmas surround yourself with everything that makes you happy. The only thing I love more than Christmas is you. May this Christmas awaken hope for a better tomorrow. Merry christmas! Christmas is synonymous with magic and excitement. Enjoy them. I woke up and beautiful memories came to my mind, that's why I remembered you. Merry christmas! With you by my side it will be the most beautiful Christmas. May your hopes, dreams, wishes and desires come true this Christmas.

Enjoying Christmas is good, sharing it with others is even better. All I want for Christmas is you. Christmas is not about opening gifts, it is about opening our hearts. The best Christmas decoration is a big smile. Merry christmas! Christmas, time to give, time to share and time to love. Happy Holidays. May the spirit of love and peace of Christmas be with you throughout the year. Our family wishes you love, joy and peace… today, tomorrow and always. May you have a beautiful Christmas, full of love with the people you carry in your heart. Christmas is magical because we are together. May these holidays have the opportunity to enjoy the most beautiful side of life. Forget the mistletoe, you can kiss me whenever you want. You are the most wonderful part of the most wonderful time of the year. Merry christmas!

This concludes our compilation of original messages and fun phrases to congratulate Christmas 2023. We hope that these original Christmas greetings have been very useful to you when sending something different to cheer up your loved ones. Have a merry christmas!

