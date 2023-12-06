loading…

The West is bored and doesn’t like Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has fallen out of favor with European Union and NATO countries. He was considered a failure to lead the Ukrainian army in the war against Russia. The West also wants to overthrow Zelensky because he cannot be controlled.

So far, Zelensky has tried to appear as a leader at the forefront in the war against Russia. However, he was unable to raise the morale of his soldiers on the battlefield.

6 Western Motives for Wanting to Overthrow President Zelensky

1. Not accommodating Western interests



Western officials are discussing the possibility of removing Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky from power. This was revealed by the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin.

Naryshkin outlined there are many reasons why Zelensky is considered undesirable, and the most significant is his lack of flexibility regarding Western interests.

2. Can’t Compromise



According to the SVR leader, Western countries believe that the Ukrainian President has gone too far in cultivating his image as an uncompromising figure in the conflict with Russia. “If it is necessary to freeze hostilities, this means that Zelensky is no longer useful in any negotiations,” Naryshkin claimed, reported by RT.

“According to US intelligence agencies, with the development of the situation on the Ukrainian battlefield, the need (to freeze the conflict) may soon arise,” the intelligence chief said.

3. Unable to defeat the Russian Army on the battlefield



Naryshkin further claimed that Zelensky’s replacement was being considered due to his unfulfilled promises to defeat Russia on the battlefield, widespread corruption in Ukraine, and the leader’s disrespect when dealing with foreign sponsors.

Zelensky has officially decided that any negotiations with Moscow are impossible as long as Russian President Vladimir Putin remains in power.

4. NATO has prepared a replacement for Zelensky



Alternatives to Zelensky were discussed on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels in November.