Are you looking for fun at a very low price? Well, here we leave you with 6 PS5 and PS4 games at less than 15 euros each that will surely give you a few hours of quality entertainment.

Don't miss out on the games on offer! Since Christmas is already here, if what you are looking for is to treat yourself to your PS5 or PS4, know that In the PS Store there are a number of games on sale for a limited time.

Discounts are common, we know, but many times there are so many that some games go more unnoticed than they should. So, we are here to help you decide and leave you with a selection of very fun titles at an enviable price.

On this occasion we have chosen 6 very fun PS4 and PS5 games for 15 euros or less, each one that you should play no matter what. On the list you will find everything, so you have no excuse to give at least one or two a chance.

We have a bit of horror and action, frenetic combat where you can't make mistakes, beastly hunts, more independent proposals and much more. Don't let these PS Store games escape you! Take advantage of limited time discounts.

Resident Evil 2 y Resident Evil 3 Raccoon City Edition

Two games in one… and what two great titles. A while ago, Capcom released the Raccoon City Edition of the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 that includes both games. The two survival horror await you for only 14.99 euros on the PS Store.

Follow Leon Kennedy, Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine y Carlos Oliveira through these two adventures through Raccoon City facing two of the most famous villains of all time in the world of video games. Survival horror in its purest form is what awaits you.

Sifu

Do you know what Sifu is? A martial arts dream. If you like beat 'em ups, but are looking for something different from the classic formula, this game is for you. It's demanding, very demanding, but when you master its 3D fighting style you won't be able to stop being amazed.

The combos are great, the aging mechanic every time you are defeated is extremely original and its artistic design draws powerful attention. Sifu awaits you for €13.99 with a 65% discount.

Control Standard Edition

Alan Wake 2 has been a real great game, which also interconnects the previous Remedy games. Haven't you been able to play them all? Well you can start with Control to do…damage control. This game does a lot of things right.

And there is no excuse, since The standard edition of Control is on sale in the PS Store at only €7.49 from the €29.99 it cost. That is, you will save 75% for a paranormal adventure that is worth experiencing.

Pyre

A sports role-playing game? Exactly, that is the original proposal of Pyrea title from the creators of Hades who deserves all the love and recognition in the world. And now more than ever, since it is only 4.99 euros in the PS Store.

There is a lot of Hades in Pyre, such as a deep mythological component, great dialogues and characters, and simple but highly addictive mechanics. This is his premise: he helps a band of exiles to freedom, participating in an ancient competition.

Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter Wilds has been announced as the next big release in the saga for 2025. It is a sequel to the best-selling game of this… Monster Hunter World; So if you want to go with your homework done, there is nothing like giving this outstanding title a good review.

And Capcom has launched the “Return to Monster Hunter World” campaign. The servers have filled up and the hunts don't stop. Normal, because the game is 9.99 euros for a limited time. Here you have hundreds of hours of content.

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

Doom Eternal is the best Doom to date if we get rid of the nostalgic component of the first installments. One of the fathers of the first-person shooter was remodeled in 2016 in a brilliant way, but it was this installment that made everything fit together perfectly.

Doom Eternal can be yours for only 9.99 euros with a 75% discount from the PS Store. It is a perfect opportunity to release a little adrenaline and accumulated stress. This game seems to be designed to be enjoyed at Christmas. Don't let the demons spoil your marzipans.

Do you want more discounted games? Well, don't hesitate to take a look at the PlayStation Christmas Offers that arrive in physical stores and the PS Store with discounts on games like God of War Ragnarok or EA Sports FC 24.