December 18, 2023

Milano it is the leading city when it comes to shared mobility and continues on this path. The new tender promoted by Palazzo Marino will soon become operational and will bring some changes regarding “gentle” sharing travel. Apparently these are developments that run counter to what we noted some time ago when talking about the crisis in the sharing sector, especially for companies that operate with micromobility and therefore scooters. In reality this is not the case, because the administration's choices meet the operators' requests to be able to manage a greater number of vehicles (and trips) and therefore to have greater profit: therefore fewer operating companies, less “disorder”, but a larger park for each of them. The overall numbers certainly make a certain impression: in total we are talking about a fleet of twenty thousand bicycles and scooters available every day to the citizens and visitors of Milan.

The new tender aimed to assign a maximum total number of sixteen thousand bicycles and six thousand scooters for a duration of three years to different operators. The requests had to include fleets of two thousand scooters and two thousand bikes, of which at least half were pedal-assisted, at least one hundred and fifty with child seats and at least fifteen cargo vehicles. Bolt Support Services IT, Voi Technology Italia and emTransit were chosen to manage the scooter park. For bikes, Bolt Support Services IT, emTransit, Lime Technology, Ridemovi and Vento Mobility were again selected. To the bicycles of these five operators must be added the 5,430 of the BikeMi fleet which are not “free floating” but “station based”. In this regard, there are also some changes for parking: the collection and release of both scooters and bicycles is permitted in bicycle parking areas and in mixed bicycle and motorbike parking areas, while only for electric scooters it will also be possible in parking areas for motorbikes only. The selected operators are required to create, at their own expense, one hundred public parking areas for bicycles and scooters open to the use of all in areas identified by the Municipality of Milan, as well as joining the Maas platforms accredited by the Administration.

Arianna Censi, Mobility Assessor of the Municipality of Milan: “The promotion of sharing mobility, understood as a mode of transport complementary to public transport, is among the objectives of Palazzo Marino, because it is able to fencourage a reduction in private transport, without limiting travel. With these new guidelines we have responded on the one hand to the requests we received from operators to increase the number of vehicles per fleet, to allow them to more economically sustainable management of their service, and on the other to those of many citizens and citizens who asked us for better parking management”.