Suara.com – Nana is one of the favorite heroes in the Land of Dawn. Below is an explanation regarding the sick Nana build item in the style of Top Global Mobile Legends.

Based on MLBB in-game statistics in December 2023, Nana is included in the list of the top 7 heroes with the most users. This makes sense considering that Nana is a cute hero but has high Magic Damage. Nana is also one of the favorite heroes of female Mobile Legends players.

In the current META, Support heroes such as Angela, Mathilda, Estes, and Floryn are relied on more often. Even so, Nana is a Mage/Support hero who still has “fangs” in Season 30 of Mobile Legends.

For skilled users, Nana's ultimate can damage enemy formations quickly. Please note, Nana is classified as an annoying hero. Nana's second skill (Molina Smooch) turns the opponent's hero into a cute doll or squirrel. Nana users are free to zone thanks to this skill.

Not only that, the AoE skills and deadly burst damage on Nana's ultimate are very troublesome during teamfights. For information, Top Global hero Nana for the December 2023 period is an account called “Yuma”. This player has a hero power of 8,236 points with a WR of 52 percent in 816 matches.

Nana – Wind Fairy. (Moonton Games)

He uses a Custom Mage Emblem with the order: Rupture, Bargain Hunter, and Lethal Ignition. Regarding Battle Spell, he relies on Flame Shot to keep enemies away and finish off opponents with dying HP. Here are 6 sick Nana build items in the style of Top Global Mobile Legends:

1. Arcane Boots

These shoes make Nana's attacks even more intense in the early game. Arcane Boots provide 40 Movement Speed ​​and 10 Magic Penetration.

2. Clock of Destiny (COD, Scaled Attribute)

COD offers an additional 60 Magic Power, 625 HP, and 600 Mana. Unique passive: Time. Thanks to passive Time, heroes can gain 25 Max HP and 4 additional Magic Power every 20 seconds, up to 15 stacks.

There is also a unique passive, Reincarnate. Gain 5 percent additional Magic Power and 600 additional Max Mana when Stack Time reaches maximum.

3. Lightning Truncheon

Lightning Truncheon provides an additional 75 Magic Power, 400 Mana, and 10 percent CD Reduction. The item has the unique passive Resonate. Every 6 seconds, the next skill deals 50-1,000 additional Magic Damage (scales with Max Mana) to up to 3 opponents.

4. Holy Crystal

Holy Crystal provides very high Magic Power up to 100 points. There is a unique passive called Mystery. Gain 21-35 percent additional Magic Power (scales with level).

5. Glowing Wand

Glowing Wand offers an additional 75 Magic Power, 400 HP, and 5 percent Movement Speed. Scorch's unique passive. Magic Damage causes a Burn effect on the target for 3 seconds.

This also deals Magic Damage equivalent to 1.5 percent of the target's Max HP every second and increases the Magic Damage they receive by 2-4 (scales with level). Can be stacked up to 6 times.

6. Divine Glaive

Divine Glaive offers an additional 65 Magic Power and 35 percent Magic Penetration attribute. The item has the unique passive Spellbreaker. When attacking an opponent, gain 0.1 percent additional Magic PEN for each Magic Defense owned by the opponent (maximum up to 20 percent). This item automatically makes Nana sicker in the late game.

That was the sick Nana build item in the style of Top Global Mobile Legends, interested in using it to push rank?