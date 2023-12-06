loading…

GAZA – Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres has used Article 99 of the UN Charter. It was a rare move last Wednesday aimed at formally warning the Security Council of the global threat from Israel’s war on Gaza.

Guterres has called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” since October 18. But the Security Council has not yet adopted a resolution calling for a ceasefire, amid differences of opinion among the permanent members of the Security Council. The United States, Israel’s main backer, has vetoed the resolution, while Russia, which has been more critical of Israel, has blocked other resolutions.

But what is Article 99 and does it have any real power to stop this war?

The following are 6 reasons for the UN Secretary General to activate Article 99 of the UN Charter to end the Gaza war.

1. The UN Secretary General’s Only Independent Political Tool



Article 99 of the UN Charter is a special power, and the only independent political tool granted to the Secretary General under the UN Charter. This allows him to convene Security Council meetings on his own initiative to issue warnings about new threats to international peace and security and matters not yet on the council’s agenda.

In Article 99, the charter states, “The Secretary General may bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security”.

Guterres now has the right to speak at the Security Council, without having to be invited to speak by member states, as is usually the case.

2. No Security Council Action to End the Gaza War



In a letter to the Security Council released on Wednesday, Guterres said the Security Council’s lack of action and the worsening situation in Gaza had forced him to invoke Article 99 for the first time since he assumed the top post at the UN. in 2017.

Considered the most powerful UN body, the 15-member Security Council is tasked with maintaining international peace and security. If they choose to act on Guterres’ advice and adopt a ceasefire resolution, then yes. The Security Council will have additional powers to ensure the resolution is implemented, including the power to impose sanctions or authorize the deployment of international troops.

3. The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza is Getting Worse



At least 16,248 Palestinians in Gaza were killed and 7,600 others are missing.