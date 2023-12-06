loading…

Many Arab countries do not want to join Operation Prosperity Guardian for fear that conflict in the Middle East will spread. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – When the United States (US) announced a naval coalition called Operation Prosperity Guardian to protect commercial ships traveling in the Red Sea earlier this week, the US initially said there would be 10 countries taking part. Questions immediately arose as to why some of the largest Arab naval powers did not do so.

In fact, only a few Arab countries have joined Operation Prosperity Guardian. Why? This is none other than because Arab countries have national and international interests that are different from those of the US and its coalition. They also don't want to make the conflict in the Middle East worse with Operation Prosperity Guardian.

6 Reasons Arab Countries Are Reluctant to Join Operation Prosperity Guardian

1. Do not dare to fight against the Iran-backed Houthis



Photo/Reuters

Since mid-November, Yemen's Houthi group has fired rockets and sent drones to harass ships traveling through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. A senior Houthi official said on social media that this would not stop “until the genocidal crimes in Gaza are stopped and food, medicine and fuel are allowed into the besieged population.”

“Animosity with Israel is a strategic rationale for the Houthis,” Daniel Gerlach, an expert on the region, told DW. “It is part of their claim that Israel is their main enemy, even though there is actually no direct territorial conflict with Israel. (But) they want to show the entire Muslim and Arab world that they are on the Palestinian side. .”

On November 19, the Houthi group, which has been involved in a civil war inside the country since 2015 and now controls much of the country, hijacked the Galaxy Leader, a cargo ship co-owned by an Israeli businessman.

Other ships have been attacked with drones and in one case, another ship was even boarded briefly.

The incidents occurred mostly in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait which connects the Gulf of Aden with the Red Sea and is 32 kilometers (about 20 miles) wide at its narrowest point. This allows ships to access the Suez Canal, the shortest route between Europe and Asia.

As a result, several large shipping companies stopped operations through the strait.

2. Western countries also do not show associations



Photo/Reuters

The proposed US naval coalition to protect commercial shipping from the Houthi threat is called Operation Prosperity Guardian. The US has invited 38 other members of what is known as the Combined Maritime Forces, or CMF, a US-led maritime security coalition in the Middle East, to join it.