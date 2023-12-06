After what happened with Jonathan Majors, Marvel Studios has changed the name of Avengers 5. But what will now be the title of the big UCM movie that we will see in the coming years?

The superhero film industry has been shaken by the recent news of Jonathan Majors' departure from Marvel Studios.. The actor, who had previously been cast to play a crucial role in the upcoming Avengers 5 film and the current Multiverse Saga, has found himself involved in a very serious controversy – and has been convicted of physically assaulting Avengers' ex-girlfriend. he.

This shocking event has led Kevin Feige to make drastic decisions, including changing the title for the long-awaited film production. But what will his title be now? What will the Avengers 5 movie be called after the departure of Jonathan Majors? Here we leave six very interesting possibilities.

1) Young Avengers

The idea of ​​a new generation of heroes has been explored in Marvel comics. This title would suggest the possibility of a renewed team of heroes, pointing to the introduction of a fresh and young lineup of Avengers, in tune with the latest trends and the desire to see new faces leading the team. What would you think of this title for Avengers 5? The truth is that Young Avengers it would be very interesting.

2) New Avengers

The term “new” always raises expectations. This title would suggest a reinvention of the original team, with familiar characters and newcomers joining together in a new lineup. It could hint at profound changes and a fresh approach to the franchise's narrative. Does it catch your attention New Avengers for Avengers 5? It could work.

3) Avengers 5 could be titled Avengers Forever

This name evokes the idea of ​​eternity and continuity. It could signal the team's transcendence across time and space, perhaps suggesting time travel or narratives that extend beyond known boundaries. Of course, Avengers Forever It would be an extraordinary title for a movie like Avengers 5.

4) Avengers: Secret Wars

Another possibility is that they unify the project Avengers: Secret Wars with that of Avengers 5. That is, there will only be one event film, instead of two as originally planned. Of course, all possibilities are on the table right now. There is nothing that can be ruled out.

5) Avengers Assemble

A classic among fans. Avengers Assemble is an iconic phrase that has resonated throughout the history of comics and the animated series. His choice could signal a call for unity and coordinated action, possibly reflecting an enemy that requires the entire team to come together. Would you like it as the title of Avengers 5? Of course, it would be a great tribute to the fact that in Avengers: Endgame they gave us that phrase for the first time. And an excellent reminder of Steve Rogers, our Captain America.

6) Avengers 5 could be called Avengers Multiverse

The multiverse has been a hot topic in the Marvel universe lately. This title could indicate the exploration of alternative realities and parallel universes, offering the opportunity to expand the boundaries of narrative and present dimensions not previously explored on the big screen. Definitely, Avengers Multiverse It would be a fantastic title for Avengers 5, don't you think?

These six possible Avengers 5 titles raise a range of expectations and possibilities for the next Avengers installment, leaving fans eager to discover the direction the franchise will take. Of course, Marvel Studios is going to have to do something with this project after what happened with Jonathan Majors. The most logical thing is to propose a different narrative. But who knows? Maybe they prefer to do a recast.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.