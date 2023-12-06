What are the big movie releases hitting the theaters next Friday, December 15? Take note of these movies that come to the cinema.

It’s time to review the movie premieres and the 6 movies you should see on Friday, December 15. Like every week, new film releases appear on Fridays that delight all lovers of the seventh art. We are reaching the end of the year and the course is running out. However, the movies don’t stop. And, on this occasion, there are a few proposals that are worth highlighting.

Next, we bring you the best movie releases of December 15. The billboard is updated and we must focus on what is new coming to the theaters. And if it’s worth it or not.

‘The Snow Society’

Netflix

Directed by JA Bayona from the book by Pablo Vierci and starring Enzo Vogrincic, Agustín Pardella and Matías Recalt, among many others, The Snow Society is one of the best film releases of the week. It is a Spanish film. But the truth is that it is a new production distributed by Netflix that will delight lovers of survival dramas. Synopsis: “In 1972, Flight 571 of the Uruguayan Air Force, chartered to take a rugby team to Chile, crashes into a glacier in the heart of the Andes. Only 29 of its 45 passengers survive the accident. Trapped in one of the most inaccessible and hostile environments on the planet, they are forced to resort to extreme measures to stay alive.”

‘Champions’ is one of the big movie premieres of the week

Directed by Bobby Farrelly, written by Mark Rizzo and starring Woody Harrelson, Champions is one of the best film premieres of the week. It is an American remake of Campeones (2018), the Spanish film written by Javier Fesser and David Marqués. Synopsis: “A basketball team trains and competes in the Special Olympics under the guidance of an imperfect but dedicated coach.”

‘Road to Bethlehem’

Directed and written by Adam Anders, and starring Fiona Palomo, Milo Manheim and Antonio Banderas, among many others, Road to Bethlehem is one of the big film premieres of the week. A Christmas musical that fits perfectly with the context we live in right now. Synopsis: “A young woman who carries an unimaginable responsibility. A young man who has to choose between love and honor. A jealous king who will stop at nothing to keep his crown. This Christmas musical adventure blends classic melodies with humor, faith and new pop songs in a renewed version of the greatest story ever told, the story of Mary and Joseph and the birth of Jesus.”

‘Golda’ is one of the best film premieres of the week

Directed by Guy Nattiv, written by Nicholas Martin and starring Helen Mirren, Liev Schreiber and Camille Cottin, among many others, Golda is one of the big film premieres of the week. A biographical drama contextualized in the 70s and about the Arab-Israeli conflict. Synopsis: “The intensely dramatic and high-stakes responsibilities and decisions faced by Golda Meir, also known as the ‘Iron Lady of Israel,’ during the Yom Kippur War.”

‘The wait’

Directed and written by F. Javier Gutiérrez, and starring Víctor Clavijo, Pedro Casablanc, Luis Callejo, Manuel Morón and Ruth Díaz, The wait is one of the best proposals among the film premieres of the week. It is a Spanish film that is halfway between rural thriller, the crudest western and absolute terror. Synopsis: “Eladio, a farm guard, accepts a bribe from a hunter. Weeks later his entire life collapses. What seemed like a favorable turn of fate will become a macabre descent into hell in which Eladio will see his sanity tested.”

‘Godzilla: Minus One’

That one

Dirigida y escrita por Takashi Yamazaki, y protagonizada por Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe y Yuki Yamada, Godzilla: Minus One It is one of the best proposals among the film premieres of the week. A new revision of the legendary monstrous myth, but from the Japanese prism. And there is nothing better than going to the original source to enjoy it. Synopsis: “Japan, devastated after the end of the Second World War, enters into crisis after the appearance of an atomic monster.”

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.