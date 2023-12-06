loading…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with members of his cabinet in Jerusalem. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – The prolonged Israeli-Palestinian conflict has had a significant impact on the Israeli economy.

The high costs of war have forced the Israeli colonial government to take steps to save the budget. One of the steps taken was to close several ministries.

6 Ministries Closed

According to a Jerusalem Post newspaper report, the Israeli Ministry of Finance has recommended the closure of six ministries.

The closure of these ministries will impact thousands of Israeli civil servants. However, the Israeli government claims this step needs to be taken to ensure the country's economic sustainability.

1. Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Anti-Semitism

This ministry is responsible for maintaining and strengthening relations between Israel and Jewish communities around the world. The ministry is also tasked with fighting anti-Semitism throughout the world.

The closure of this ministry will result in the loss of 1,000 jobs. This ministry will also lose a budget of USD 100 million per year.

2. Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs

This ministry is responsible for promoting Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. This ministry is also tasked with maintaining security and order in Jerusalem.

The closure of this ministry will result in the loss of 500 jobs. This ministry will also lose a budget of USD 50 million per year.

3. Ministry of Cultural Heritage

This ministry is responsible for protecting and preserving Israel's cultural heritage. This ministry is also tasked with promoting tourism in Israel.

The closure of this ministry will result in the loss of 1,000 jobs. This ministry will also lose a budget of USD 100 million per year.