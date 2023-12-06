loading…

Both Russia and Ukraine use kamikaze drones. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Eighteen people were killed and dozens more injured in a wave of Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities.

The Ukrainian government said dozens of Shahed attack drones – also known as “kamikaze” drones – were used in the “massive” air strikes, along with missiles.

How Are Kamikaze Drones Used by Russia and Ukraine?

6 Interesting Facts about the Kamikaze Drone War between Russia and Ukraine

1. Russian Kamikaze Drones Rely on Iranian Assistance



Photo/Reuters

According to the BBC, the Ukrainian government and Western intelligence agencies said Russia had used the Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone in the conflict since the fall of 2022.

Also called Geranium-2 by the Russians, it has an explosive charge in the warhead in its nose and is designed to loiter over a target until ordered to attack.

The Shahed-136 has a wingspan of around 2.5 m and is difficult to detect by radar.

Iran's government says it supplied a “small number” of drones to Russia before the war.

But the US and European Union accuse Iran of regularly sending drone shipments to Russia, and the European Union has imposed sanctions in response.

Russia first reportedly used the Shahed-136 drone in September 2022, attacking military targets in the Kharkiv region in the east of the country.

Since then, they have used drones to target population centers and power plants, to deprive Ukraine of electricity and heating supplies.