Believe it or not, our current Highway Code is relatively unclear when it comes to tailgating. For example, it does say that you must maintain “sufficient safety distance” from the vehicle in front, but it is up to you to determine what you see as “sufficient”. However, this will soon change because in 2025 the Highway Code will become the 'Code of Public Roads'. In addition to a new name and some redesigned traffic signs, there will also be a rule that stipulates that the distance to the vehicle in front must be at least two seconds of driving time… So what would those seconds look like today?

Soon control with cameras

With that question in mind, the Vias Institute knowledge center took to the road to study the behavior of us Belgians. They observed a total of four million passenger cars, and the findings are not bad. As many as 58 percent of these passenger cars drive closer than the distance they would travel in two seconds, and 27 percent are even less than one second away from the rear bumper of the vehicle in front. These tailgaters are noticeably more represented in the left lane, where the share of drivers increases to 65 percent within two seconds, while one in three keeps a distance of less than a second.

According to the new Public Road Code, the two-second rule will only apply at speeds over 50 km/h, and Vias also kept that exception in mind during his research. In other words, traffic jams were not observed. The government wants to do this observation itself from next year, because then a pilot project will be launched. The distance between road users will be monitored using cameras in the run-up to the official start of the two-second rule, which should take place together with the new Public Road Code in 2025.